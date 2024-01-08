Joy-Anna Duggar shares advertisement for Walmart clothing

Joy-Anna Duggar is one of the more social media money-minding siblings.

The former Counting On star has been working on weekly vlogs, doing ads on Instagram, and more to keep a steady income stream coming in.

Her husband, Austin Forsyth, has a real job that isn’t connected to one of the businesses owned by Jim Bob Duggar.

Sharing ads on Instagram seems to be what Joy-Anna does more of because they are quicker and easier than YouTube videos with much less editing.

This time, Joy-Anna put out an ad with Gideon as the model.

It was for a Walmart tracksuit with a hooded sweatshirt and jogger pants.

Gideon modeled for his mom. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar reveals household is ill

With the new year just beginning, Joy-Anna Duggar returned with her weekly vlog after taking the entire month of December off.

She shared an adorable montage of their lifestyle photoshoot, featuring moments where the kids were laughing and smiling, and Austin Forsyth appeared to have loosened up a bit.

Joy-Anna added some commentary at the end, revealing there is a lot to share with her followers about what happened in December. She teased a lot of fun stuff was coming up but didn’t elaborate on it.

There was also talk about how Joy-Anna and her family were sick. Gunner was getting extra snuggles because he was feeling rough. She revealed they had been ill since the new year began, but their Christmas was amazing.

More Duggar news

Jill Duggar has come under fire for her appearance at the Duggar family Christmas.

She and Derick Dillard were photographed talking with Jill’s younger brother, Jedidiah Duggar, who was the only one who publicly criticized her decision to write Counting The Cost.

The former Counting On star hasn’t addressed attending Christmas with her family, but critics and followers have questions and have begun leaving them on her latest Instagram post, which was two weeks ago.

Their concerns were about Jill’s book allegations and her part in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. After all the accusations she put forth, they wanted to know how she could go there.

Several siblings, including John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, shared photos for Christmas. The two posed with their kids, Gracie and Charlie. Whenever they share the kids, the comments are filled with followers gushing over how cute they are.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.