Jill Duggar disappears from social media following photo of her and Derick Dillard at the Duggar Christmas

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard haven’t been on social media in two weeks following photos of the couple attending Christmas at the Big House.

The two were shown in photos shared by James Duggar and were seen talking to Jedidiah Duggar. Interestingly enough, he is the one sibling who challenged Jill when she announced her book.

This has sparked speculation about why there hasn’t been a post from Jill since December 22 and nothing from Derick since December 13.

When news broke the couple was at the Big House for the Duggar Christmas celebration, followers flocked to Jill’s last Instagram post to show disdain.

She had written a book detailing the years of control she endured at the hands of her father, Jim Bob Duggar. Critics and followers knew there were issues between Jill, Derick, and her father, but the extent of how bad things were was shocking to some once the book was released.

Jill has seemingly taken a social media hiatus that includes not promoting her book, which she has been adamantly doing since its September release.

Jill Duggar supporters want answers

Jill Duggar’s last Instagram post was from December 22, and it was an excerpt from her book Counting The Cost, with a photo of the book in the second slide.

Once the photo of her and Derick Dillard at the Big House for Christmas began making headlines, critics and followers flocked to the comment section with questions about why the couple would go over there.

One wrote, “How could you go to your parents house to celebrate Christmas as if things are okay? Very disappointing. He’s obviously using you for the photo op.”

Another said, “I have your book and enjoy following you, but have not finished it yet. I’m confused though by recent news you went to their home for Christmas.. I hope this was a safe decision and your dad was not there. Have a HAPPY new year!”

And one more chimed in with, “You wrote and entire book about abuse and then go to their home. Lost all credibility.”

Critics and followers have questions for Jill Duggar. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar also participated in Duggar docuseries

Jill Duggar wrote a book, spilled Duggar tea, and participated in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

She and Derick were interviewed about her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and the influence the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) had on them.

Unsurprisingly, Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar, also participated in the production.

It will be interesting to see what Jill and Derick have to say following the criticism of their decision to attend the Duggar Christmas when they return to social media.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.