How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2023?

It’s been years since Counting On left the airwaves, but the Duggar family is still incredibly popular.

The fascination with the large family began nearly two decades ago, and several of the almost adult Duggar children were born during early family specials.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids, with two sets of twins among them.

Many of the adult Duggar children are married with children. Many still share their lives on social media outlets like Instagram and YouTube, while others have retreated to a life out of the spotlight.

Their eldest grandchild, Mackynzie Duggar, celebrated her 14th birthday this year. The youngest is George Seewald, born less than two weeks ago.

Here’s a look at how many grandchildren Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2023.

Duggar siblings who have children

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, shares seven children with his wife, Anna Duggar. They have Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella, and Madyson.

Jill Duggar shares three boys with her husband, Derick Dillard. They have Israel, Samuel, and Frederick.

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, share five children. They have Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy Jane, Fern, and George.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, share two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline. They have kept their daughters’ faces off social media but occasionally share family photos.

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, welcomed four children, though the couple never publicly confirmed their fourth child. Garrett, Addison, and Brooklyn were all known on Counting On. Their fourth child, a son, was welcomed sometime in 2022, as Kendra was pregnant at Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s March 26, 2022 wedding.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, share three children. They have Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner.

Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, have three children together, though only one child has been shared with the public. They welcomed Bella along with the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Videos shared have indicated their second child was a little girl named Daisy, and they are rumored to have welcomed a son, too.

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett, share two little ones. Gracie and Charlie are the kids, and Counting On fans gush over them every time Abbie shares a photo.

Jedidah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed two children together since tying the knot. Their little ones are Truett and Nora, and they are roughly a year apart.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have one little girl together. Brynley Noelle was born on Christmas Day 2022, and celebrated her first birthday.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 32 grandchildren.

How many Duggar grandchildren are due in 2024?

Currently, only Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have announced they are expecting. Their little one is due around March 2024.

There is speculation that more Duggar siblings will announce more babies on the way, including Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu, and possibly Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video