Jinger Duggar shares rare family photo for Christmas

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t spend Christmas with the Duggars.

They may have spent Christmas in California and then flown to Pennslyvania to spend time with the Vuolos.

The Counting On couple doesn’t share much of their daughters on social media. Occasionally, followers will catch glimpses of Felicity and Evangeline from behind or with their faces covered, but it’s not frequent.

However, Jinger and Jeremy shared a family photo in the spirit of Christmas. And while the girls’ faces were covered, followers could see how much the girls had grown.

Their decision to scale back, sharing Felicity and Evangeline, didn’t sit well with some of their followers. However, they’ve clarified that they want their daughters to have privacy and choose whether they are shown on social media.

Jinger shared a sweet Christmas family photo and included the girls.

She captioned the two-photo share, “Merry Christmas from the Vuolo family!🎄”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spend time in Pennsylvania

In the days following Christmas, Jinger Duggar shared some of the adventures she and Jeremy Vuolo went on while in Pennsylvania with the Vuolos.

The Counting On couple posed in their ski gear during their adventure.

Jinger and Jeremy also walked through the town of West Chester as she bragged about doing life with “this guy.”

Will Jinger Duggar ever return for the Duggar Christmas?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo don’t make it back to Arkansas often.

They did visit earlier this year and stayed with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, but it doesn’t seem like holiday visits are their thing.

A Duggar Christmas miracle happened when Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were spotted at the Big House. And, what’s more impressive is that they were speaking to Jedidiah Duggar — the one who swore his sister off after the announcement of her book, Counting The Cost.

Spending time with the Vuolos seems to be something Jinger enjoys. There will likely be a vlog or conversation about their Christmas adventure, as the couple has begun sharing more clips on their YouTube channel.

As 2023 winds down, Jinger and Jeremy enjoy their time on the opposite coast. They will likely remain there through New Year’s Day and bring in 2024 with the Vuolos.

For now, they enjoy family time and small moments with Jeremy’s family that they sometimes don’t otherwise get.

