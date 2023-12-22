Jinger Duggar celebrates milestone birthday as Jeremy Vuolo gushes over his ‘remarkable woman’

Jinger Duggar has entered her 30s.

The Counting On star spent time with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on her birthday.

With her birthday around the holiday season, she often spends time with family and friends she may not see otherwise.

The couple is likely spending the holiday season with the Vuolos, as Jeremy’s parents were spotted on Jinger’s Instagram Story earlier this week.

Jeremy shared Jinger’s milestone birthday and brag about his wife.

He wrote, “Happy 30th Birthday to this remarkable woman 😘 @jingervuolo.”

Which family members joined in with birthday wishes for Jinger Duggar?

When writing this, Jeremy Vuolo’s sweet post about Jinger’s birthday had nearly five thousand likes.

There were over 100 comments with birthday wishes for her, too.

However, only two Duggar family members commented on Jeremy’s post.

Jessa Duggar popped by to remind Jeremy he is a lucky man, writing, “The big 3-0!!! She’s the best. 💞 You’re one lucky man, Jer!”

And Jinger’s aunt, Deanna Duggar, said, “Happy Birthday sweet Jinger!💕🎉🎂🎈”

Only Jessa and Deanna Duggar commented on Jeremy’s post. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar addressed her declining to appear in Shiny Happy People

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jinger Duggar opened up about her decision not to participate in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

She wanted to make sure she could control the edit, which was the biggest deal for her. Jinger has been very cautious not to step on her parents’ toes – Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The focus has always been on Bill Gothard’s teachings and the harm they have caused. Jinger explained how her anxiety was derived from the teachings and how much better life is for her as she only follows what is written in the Bible.

Despite not participating in the docuseries, she and Jeremy Vuolo watched it. Jinger agreed with some of the points, especially with the reactions to the fear instilled in some ex-members.

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, Deanna Duggar, and Amy Duggar King participated in the docuseries, describing what they saw firsthand and how it affected their family members.

This has been a big year for Jinger and her living free from the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). She could tell her story while being featured in mainstream media, including appearing on The Tamron Hall Show twice.

As Jinger enters her 30s, she is at a high point in her life.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.