Here’s why Jinger Duggar didn’t participate in Shiny Happy People docuseries

Jinger Duggar may be removed from the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), but she may not be ready to take her family on.

The Counting On star has been very careful to focus on the “harmful” teachings of the IBLP and not blame her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She did confirm she was asked to participate in the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. However, she declined. Her big sister, Jill Duggar, chose to be a part of the Prime docuseries.

Jeremy Vuolo sat down with Jinger to talk about Shiny Happy People, revealing the couple watched the docuseries in nearly one sitting.

Interestingly enough, Jinger agreed that most of what was said was accurate, even revealing she felt similar in situations.

Despite writing a book about the IBLP and speaking out about how Bill Gothard’s teachings harmed her, Jinger still declined to appear in the docuseries for her own reasons.

Jinger Duggar reveals Shiny Happy People hang-ups

While talking to Jeremy Vuolo about Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jinger Duggar revealed why she chose not to participate in the docuseries.

The Counting On star talked about the editing factor being one of the biggest hang-ups for her. Jinger didn’t want to participate in something where her words could be twisted or a clip could inserted somewhere that could be taken out of context.

She also took issue with it not necessarily being a Christian documentary. Jinger has built her platform around calling out the IBLP and Bill Gothard’s teachings while also talking about the Bible and finding the truth that was twisted in the religion she grew up in.

Jinger Duggar doesn’t talk about family rifts

Jinger Duggar doesn’t talk about the family drama. She avoids confirming things have happened or speaking out on topics that may upset her parents — except her views on the IBLP.

Jeremy Vuolo does most of the talking for the couple, including releasing their statement on Josh Duggar’s sentencing. He also led much of the conversation in the Shiny Happy People video.

She did open up about surprising messages she received from family members when she released her book but didn’t elaborate on who messaged her with support.

Even though she is the fashionista of the Duggar family, Jinger tries to remain neutral on social media and during any appearances she has. She admitted she related to some of the things in the docuseries, which was a big step for the reality TV star.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.