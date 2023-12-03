Jinger Duggar addresses choice to ‘protect and keep our kiddos safe’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have chosen to keep Felicity and Evangeline’s faces from the public.

While Felicity was shown on Counting On as a toddler, Evangeline was shown very little before the entire show was canceled.

Since then, they have shown moments with their girls, but they’re always done from behind or with their faces covered.

Followers have repeatedly asked about this in Jinger’s comments, and she’s addressed the issue before. However, she gave her followers the answer again during a recent Q&A on Instagram.

The Counting On star is still sharing their lives, but the focus is now on Jinger and Jeremy versus what the kids are doing. Although, she does an excellent job updating her followers on big moments like birthdays and other family events.

On her Instagram Story, Jinger said, “We wanted to give our sweet girls privacy. If they choose to be in the public eye when they grow up, that would be just fine.”

Jinger Duggar wants to ‘protect’ her daughters

As Jinger Duggar continued her explanation for why Felicity and Evangeline are kept out of the public eye, she addressed that there are more cons than pros when sharing what they look like.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are already highly recognizable, so they are doing what they can to give their children more choices, mainly because Jinger didn’t have one when growing up in the Duggar home.

She said, “Social media is a great place to share what’s happening, but we also want to protect and keep our kiddos safe!”

Jinger Duggar sets boundaries for her children

Growing up in the public eye wasn’t something she had a choice to do. Jinger Duggar and her siblings were on TV for over a decade, with moments in their lives being filmed for the world to see.

Jim Bob Duggar has complete control over his children and their contracts well into adulthood. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talked a lot about the filming and the contracts, including what they were required to do.

Jinger is working toward something better for her girls, and if they choose to be on social media and share their lives with the world, she and Jeremy would support it. But while they are in control, they are doing their best to keep them safe and away from any potential harm that could come their way.

