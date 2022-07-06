Josiah keeps Below Deck fans informed. Pic credit: Bravo

Josiah Carter has spilled some Below Deck tea giving fans fun and juicy details regarding his feelings about the hit yachting show.

Below Deck Season 6 was when fans were first introduced to Josiah, who worked under Kate Chastain. The two became fast friends. They even tortured Caroline Bedol by blasting music outside her door after she decided she was leaving.

Fans almost got to see Josiah back in action on Below Deck. Josiah was slated to replace fired stew Elizabeth Frankini but the coronavirus pandemic ended the charter season early.

These days Josiah keeps Below Deck fans updated on his life via social media and his latest Q&A spills on tea on the show.

Josiah Carter spills Below Deck tea

In a recent Instagram Stories Q&A session, Josiah declared “What do you wanna know.” Josiah fired off responses that were short simple and to the point.

One user just wanted to let Josiah know he was a favorite, while also suggesting Below Deck should follow other reality TV shows and do an All-Stars season.

“Ahhh that would such a fun idea, all star below deck,” he wrote.

A different fan asked Josiah if he would do another season of Below Deck, which is one of the questions he gets asked most.

“Yes I would do another season but I think it would have to be the right one,” he responded.

Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Next up was a couple of fun questions, including yet another one Josiah, gets asked frequently, which is if the how is real or staged. Josiah’s response was not surprising as he wrote it was 100% real.

Then there was a fan who just wanted to see a picture of Josiah wearing the infamous gold speedos he had to wear due to a charter guests request. Josiah obliged by sharing an image of him with deckhand Rhylee Gerber, sharing “This outfit will forever haunt me.”

Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Other Below Deck news

Josiah Carter isn’t the only cast member using Instagram for Q&A sessions. Below Deck Sailing Yacht starlet Daisy Kelliher put her bikini body on display for her Daisy does drama social media sesh.

Below Deck Season 10 has become one hot topic as Below Deck Med Season 7 kicks off. Fans are wondering when Captain Lee Rosbach will be back on the small screen.

Speaking of Below Deck Mediterranean, alum Hannah Ferrier’s making news for taking on the haters mom-shaming her for her decision to leave Ava to work on her new reality TV show.

Plus, Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is coming to Bravo soon, click here for details.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.