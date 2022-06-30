Below Deck Season 10: When will Bravo show return in 2022?

Below Deck fans anxiously await Captain Lee to be back on the small screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 10 has fans buzzing as anticipation for the Bravo show’s return in 2022 keeps mounting.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht just wrapped up with its reunion show. The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 trailer and premiere date have been released too.

That means fans are one step closer to seeing Captain Lee Rosbach and the OG Below Deck back on television. Let’s look at what we know about the upcoming Below Deck season so far.

When will Below Deck Season 10 return to Bravo in 2022?

The good news is that Bravo has confirmed Season 10 of Below Deck. In May, the network revealed it was doubling down on the yachting franchise, including debuting the new spin-off Below Deck Adventure.

If Bravo follows the same schedule as it has the past couple of years, the next season will premiere once Below Deck Med Season 7 ends in the fall. The odds are Below Deck Season 10 will be back on-screen in early November.

The timeline coincides with past seasons and when Below Deck Med will be done, including the reunion show. It may sound like a long time, but it will be here before Below Deck fans know it.

What else do we know about Below Deck Season 10?

A few details have emerged about the next season of the OG yachting show. Most notably, Captain Sandy Yawn fills in for Captain Lee at some point in the season, reportedly because the stud of the seas has health issues.

First-officer Eddie Lucas won’t be back working alongside Captain Lee. Eddie dropped the bomb in May that he was not asked to return. The yachtie also dissed Bravo and the pay Below Deck stars earn versus Real Housewives stars.

There’s speculation chief stew Heather Chase will return. The blonde beauty took a social media break at the same time the show was filming last February to March.

Although chef Rachel Hargrove hasn’t said anything about doing another season, she adores working for Captain Lee. That doesn’t mean she’s ready for another stint on the show. Season 9 of Below Deck was Rachel’s redemption from Season 8, and she killed it so she may be done.

The wait will soon be over Below Deck Season 10, and Captain Lee Rosbach to be back on the small screen. Until then, fans can enjoy a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean and the premiere of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.