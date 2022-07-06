Below Deck Med: Who is new bosun Raygan Tyler?

Raygan takes over for Malia White on Below Deck Med Season 7. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 has a new female bosun in Raygan Tyler, and she brings a completely different vibe to the show than her predecessor.

After two seasons as bosun, Malia White opted out of Season 7 of Below Deck Med. Malia endured a lot of backlash over the part she played in Hannah Ferrier’s firing during Season 5.

Now Captain Sandy Yawn has all new department heads, including a bosun that will give her a completely different vibe than her pal Malia.

Who is bosun Raygan Tyler?

According to her Bravo bio, Raygan hails from Essex and has wanted to travel the world since she was a little girl. Raygan began her yachting career in the interior as a stew but quickly realized she preferred being outside on the deck.

Like many other female yachties on deck, Raygan has faced challenging times working her way up the ranks. Those challenges have also prepared Raygan for anything that comes her way, on or off-screen.

Raygan has a party-girl side, too, as featured in the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 trailer. Her motto is as long as the work gets done, she always ready to have a good time. It’s a theory that will certainly be tested this season, especially if her work doesn’t meet Captain Sandy’s high standards.

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers can expect her to butt heads with her team, including Season 6 alum Mzi Zee Dempers. Don’t worry. There will be plenty of craziness to go around, not just from Raygan.

Where to find Below Deck Med’s Raygan on Instagram?

One thing Below Deck fans love to do when a new season and cast have been revealed is check out the new crew on Instagram. It turns out Raygan won’t be that easy to stalk for fans.

Currently, Raygan has her Instagram and Facebook accounts set to private, meaning she must approve someone to view her account.

Some former Below Deck cast members have set their accounts to private in the middle of a challenging season, such as Lexi Wilson and Heather Chase. However, it’s rare to see a cast member have it private at the start of the season.

There’s speculation via a Reddit thread that Raygan doesn’t last the whole season with Below Deck Med Season 6 alum Courtney Veale coming in as deckhand when one of the guys takes over as bosun.

Those who have already watched the premiere via Peacock know whether or not there’s merit to that theory.

Bosun Raygan Tyler remains a bit of a mystery as Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean prepares to bring some drama. Stay tuned to learn more about Raygan and if she makes it to the end of the season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11, on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.