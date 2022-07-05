Daisy keeps giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans what they want. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Daisy Kelliher does drama bikini-style, but it’s not the kind of drama surrounding her on the hit Bravo show.

Daisy and the rest of the Parsifal III crew put Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht to rest last week with the reunion show. The cast chat focused heavily on Daisy and Gary King’s relationship dynamic and stew Ashley Marti opting out of the event.

As fans wait for details to emerge about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Daisy keeps them entertained with a fun Instagram Q&A.

Daisy Kelliher does drama bikini-style

The Irish beauty frequently takes to Instagram stories to do a Q&A session which she refers to as “Daisy does drama.” One of her recent ones featured Daisy taking time out of a day at the pool to do the chat.

Daisy has her followers drop in their questions, which she answers in a video format, not a written reply. The recent one had Daisy donning a baseball hat while getting some sun in a tan and white bikini with polka dots and a fun print.

In one image, Daisy is lying on a lounge chair with her bikini top on display, revealing it’s time for more Daisy does drama. Another picture has Daisy cooling off in the pool, still wearing the hat and baring a shot of her cleavage.

The question in the second photo is more of a statement than a question saying, “One of my friends got invited to do a foursome.” Daisy didn’t have any advice on that one, simply replying the person needs to do whatever they are comfortable with.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Daisy gave her 216k followers another Instagram story of her catching some rays in the same baseball cap with a strapless blue bikini top with a funky pattern. Instead of a Q&A, though, the chief stew simply shared the temperature outside.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy shares favorite sunscreen

Although she enjoys her time in the sun, Daisy also knows it’s important to use sunscreen. Daisy gave a shout-out to her go-to sunscreen on Instagram the other day.

Cotz is Daisy’s sunscreen of choice, and she used another smoldering swimsuit picture to promote the product. With her signature smile on display, Daisy held up the sunscreen while wearing a black and white skimpy one-piece with an ultra-plunging neckline.

Daisy Kelliher of Below Deck Sailing Yacht fame continues to be a fan favorite. She’s shed light on if she would like to continue on the show, especially after such a fun yet drama-filled Season 3.

The chief stew joins Below Deck Down Under hottie Magda Ziomek and Below Deck Med’s Katie Flood, who put their killer bods on display for fun in the sun.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.