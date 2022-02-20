Jinger Duggar shares sweet selfie with Jeremy Vuolo, reveals Evangeline is walking

Jinger Duggar reflects on her last few months. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar hasn’t been as active on social media as some of her siblings.

She didn’t post while her siblings and mom were in town, and she acknowledged their visit in her most recent Instagram post.

The Counting On star shared a photo of herself and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, as she reflected on things that have happened recently.

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar revealed some of the things that have been keeping her busy.

She wrote, “I’ve not been posting that much recently but just taking in each beautiful moment before me. Some family visited, we spent a weekend in the mountains, Evy started walking (and kicking soccer balls), and the temps here have already reached 90°. ☀️ What are you thankful for today?”

The most significant update was that Evangeline was walking. While it’s unclear when she began walking, she celebrated her first birthday in November. Viewers haven’t seen the little girl since she was a few months old. Jinger had a birth special for her, and there were a few photos of her as a newborn, and then she and Jeremy Vuolo decided to no longer share their girls with the public and have only shown her and Felicity from behind. It looks like Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are also following in their footsteps.

Jinger Duggar hosts family

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo hosted some of the Duggar siblings in California earlier this month. Jason, James, Jana, and Joy-Anna Duggar all spent time visiting their sister, and Michelle Duggar was along for the ride as well.

The boys shared some of the moments from their trip, including photos from Santa Monica Pier. Jana waited until she returned home to share some of the highlights, including a photo of her and Jinger wearing pants while posing with Michelle. The Duggar fashion has come a long way since they debuted with their special over a decade ago.

Its been a busy 2022 for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. They spent the holidays with the Vuolos in Pennsylvania, and since returning home, they’ve been non-stop. There was a wedding, a mountain getaway, and hosting family. Jinger looked stunning as she stood up for her friend while wearing a spaghetti strap bridesmaid dress and even secured plenty of compliments.

Jinger is enjoying all of the moments she’s been given and taking the time to soak in all of the beauty around her.