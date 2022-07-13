Jinger Duggar continues to follow Jeremy Vuolo’s lead

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spend a lot of time together. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are almost always together.

They spend time exploring Los Angeles, even though they have been there three years already.

Occasionally, when Jeremy shares photos of himself and Jinger, she appears to trail behind him. The newest update is no different.

Jinger Duggar follows behind Jeremy Vuolo

The former Counting On couple has been busy working on their latest venture, a vlog that is updated to their YouTube channel.

Jeremy Vuolo took to his Instagram to show off his wife, Jinger Duggar. They were both casually dressed as Jeremy carried a backpack. Jinger was dressed in jeans and a t-shirt with very little makeup and her hair loose behind her shoulders.

He captioned the photo, “🫶🏼”

In the selfie, Jeremy’s face was barely visible as he focused on Jinger, who was positioned behind him. It was almost as if she followed his lead as they were out and about. Their girls didn’t appear to be along for the adventure.

Jinger isn’t always out with Jeremy by her side, though. Earlier this month, Jinger Duggar was spotted leaving the hair salon where she got her locks colored and cut. She was wearing a sleeveless yellow top, showing off her toned arms.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are flourishing in California

It has been three years since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, California.

A lot has changed for Jinger, specifically. Her wardrobe has expanded, she has dyed her hair several times, and her persona has become more approachable.

The couple also decided to keep their daughters’ lives private for the most part. Followers get a few peeks of them from behind or at an angle where their faces are protected, but they have decided to let them choose their privacy when they get older. However, Felicity was shown throughout Counting On filming until the show was canceled last year.

Jeremy and Jinger have stood firmly on their opinion about Josh Duggar and his conviction on child pornography charges. They spoke out and called Josh a “hypocrite” following his December 2021 conviction, and more recently, Jeremy made a vlog about his sentencing.

Jinger Duggar will follow Jeremy Vuolo’s lead, including when it comes to statements and other things in the public eye. In her eyes, he is the head of the household, and following his lead is her duty as a wife.