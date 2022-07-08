Jinger Duggar shows off toned arms while going sleeveless in LA

Jinger Duggar was spotted out showing off her toned arms. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is rarely seen out in Los Angeles alone. She typically hangs out with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their two little girls, Felicity and Evangeline.

The former Counting On star is known for pushing the boundaries regarding fashion, and her latest outfit is no exception.

She is the sister who wore pants first and even had some issues with her parents accepting her wardrobe choices.

Jinger Duggar shows off toned arms in sleeveless yellow tank

While out and about in Los Angeles, Jinger Duggar was caught wearing another outfit that would make the list of some of her most fashionable choices.

Sporting some acid-washed jeans that appeared to be straight out of the 1980s, Jinger paired them with a yellow fitted tank top. Her arms were visible, and she is clearly continuing to work out as she remains tight and toned.

The jeans hit just above her ankle, with some fray visible. Jinger was sporting her typical choice of footwear — Nikes. She was carrying her cell phone in her hand, and a black heart crossbody purse completed the look.

Jinger Duggar was spotted out in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Backgrid

It appears Jinger may have gotten her hair done recently, as it was styled in loose waves and appeared colored and cut. That would also explain why Jeremy Vuolo wasn’t with his wife while she was out and about.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo start vlogging

After testing an announcement coming soon, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo debuted their first vlog. They shared some of their experiences, like seeing friends Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner perform at the county fair.

Jinger and Jeremy continue to keep Felicity and Evangeline out of the public eye. They chose to pull back on what they shared when Counting On was canceled and following the news of Josh Duggar’s arrest in April 2021. Felicity and Evangeline are shown from behind in the video, and viewers can hear them talking but don’t expect to get a glimpse of their faces.

How long this will last remains unclear. Jinger and Jeremy habitually go all-in and let the project go to the wayside. It happened with their podcast, and it’s happened with their merchandise line. It can be a profitable adventure, as some of her siblings have seen some success with using their YouTube channels.