Jill Duggar thanks people for stepping up, shares bible verse

Jill Duggar thanks her community for helping out. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar hasn’t said much since her brother, Josh Duggar’s arrest last week.

She and Derick Dillard commented, but other than that, she has remained focused on the community she is getting support from during this tough time.

Following Thursday’s arrest of Josh on child pornography charges, Jill has really leaned into the important people in her life. She put together a post thanking them on her Instagram story, revealing that this is likely taking a toll on her.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

A community is behind Jill Duggar

On her Instagram story, she reached out to those who have stepped in to help her. From a clean kitchen sink to flowers, it appears that there is a legion of people behind Jill Duggar who are there for her.

Several words used were coffee, childcare, flowers, and texts. A photo of the beautiful flowers was pictured and a bible verse was also seen on the photo as well.

It read, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:2”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar talked about distancing from family for mental health

In a recent Q&A session, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talked about keeping their distance and setting boundaries to protect their mental health regarding the relationship with the rest of the Duggar family.

Derick Dillard has been busy commenting on the situation with Counting On on Twitter. He liked several tweets suggesting the show be canceled, and from there, he insinuated that some other siblings might be ready to break free from the family. That was interesting as it has always been presented as Jill was the issue, but now, it looks like other children may feel the same way.

Right now, Derick is almost done with law school. He and Jill have been focused on the end goal for years, and now, it is happening. He teased he was working on a tell-all book already, and with the recent family upset, it would likely be profitable.

As the legal issues with Josh Duggar continue to play out, Jill will need her support system. She has talked about her experiences over the years and the reasons she has distanced herself from her family and walked away from Counting On. All of this is bringing up what happened in 2015 when she and three of her sisters were outed as Josh Duggar’s victims.

Fortunately, it seems Jill Duggar has plenty of people in her corner.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.