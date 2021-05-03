Derick Dillard hints other Duggar siblings want to break free, says ‘they didn’t know what we knew’

Derick Dillard hints more Duggar siblings want to break free. Pic credit: TLC

Derick Dillard is speaking out again on social media, and this time, he addresses critics who wonder why the other Duggar siblings didn’t walk away when he and Jill Duggar did.

There has been speculation for years that there was more behind the duo’s disappearance from Counting On, and over the last couple of months, Derick and Jill have revealed some bombshells. From needing permission to be at the big house to keeping their distance for their mental health, there was a lot of Duggar tea spilled by these two.

Based on some of Derick Dillard’s recent tweets, they may not be the only two who wanted to talk away from the show and possibly even distance themselves from the family.

Remember, Counting On was initially branded so that Jill and Jessa Duggar could carry it along. It was changed from Jill & Jessa: Counting On to what it is today.

What is Derick Dillard tweeting about?

Social media appears to be the go-to place for Derick Dillard to talk about what is happening and to throw some shade at the Duggar family.

Following the news that Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, Derick wasted no time liking tweets to have Counting On canceled.

Now, in response to a tweet that insinuated the other Duggar siblings wanted to stay and continue filming, Derick Dillard clapped back. He said, “How do you know they’re not trying to leave? They didn’t know what we knew when we knew it. As I’ve said before, we were told to not talk to the others about what we learned. And based on our history, I don’t know what scare tactics are used on the others to keep them compliant”

Derick Dillard is reportedly writing a book

There has been a lot of talk about Derick Dillard writing a tell-all book about his experience with the Duggars. While it hasn’t been confirmed, most are expecting it to be something he does.

Jim Bob Duggar has reportedly already begun preparing for Derick’s book and has lawyers waiting. That isn’t shocking based on what Derick has talked about in the past, including the withholding of finances, with they recovered not too long ago.

While Derick Dillard did not name the siblings, he hinted about them on social media, and speculation is that they may not be who viewers seem to think they would be. He and Jill Duggar remain close to Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.