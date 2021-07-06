Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard address Counting On cancellation

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard addressed the cancellation of Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

It has been almost a week since the TLC network officially canceled Counting On.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were the first to issue statements about the news.

Since then, several other couples, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have spoken out, and now, Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have released a statement.

What did the Dillards say about Counting On?

It has been a few years since Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard appeared on Counting On. The couple chose to walk away from the show back in 2017, and since then, have been focused on their family and Derick’s studies while enrolled in law school.

Over the last year or so, the couple has been doing question and answer sessions on their YouTube channel, giving followers more insight into why they left the show, their rift with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and their beliefs on various topics.

In their statement on their website, Jill and Derick wrote, in part, “Our statement about the cancellation of ‘Counting On’ is a little late because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday + this season of life is quite busy for us. We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us after seeing TLC’s statement online. We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned.”

They explained that they walked away from the show and how they had “great experiences” and talked about how some of the crew members were like family to them.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard concluded with, “The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives. Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal. Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share. For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds.”

Will Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard speak out more?

Interestingly enough, some followers think more is coming where the Duggars are concerned. Amy Duggar King wasted no time asking about NDAs, and when they get voided, leading to the speculation there is more to tell.

She and Jill Duggar are close, as Amy really helped her cousin following her reality TV exit. They are both good at throwing shade, but Amy really gets her point across.

While where Jill and Derick Dillard go from here remains unclear, their life isn’t going to change drastically like some of the Duggar siblings. The couple has been focused on building their following since walking away from Counting On, and now, they have a significant fan base.