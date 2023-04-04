Jessa Duggar calls time with sisters ‘golden’

Jessa Duggar spent some much-needed time with her sisters and mom recently.

There are nine total Duggar daughters, and with their lives busy with kids and one on the West Coast, it isn’t often all of the sisters can get together and spend time catching up.

Joy-Anna Duggar recently shared that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stayed with her when they visited Arkansas recently. She shared some of it on her vlog, but Jessa decided to share the photo with her followers.

The older Duggar sisters wore pants to the get-together while the younger ones remained in their IBLP dress code skirts.

Only one of the girls is pregnant, and that’s Joy. She is due with a baby boy in May, but the other Duggar pregnancies are the sisters-in-laws’. Katelyn Nakatsu is welcoming a baby girl around the same time as Joy, and Lauren Swanson is rumored to be due in May too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of four captioned her share, “The older everyone gets, the busier life gets— which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time! Last week was golden. 🤍🤍.”

Jessa Duggar needed sister time

Things haven’t been easy for Jessa Duggar. Rumors circulated since last fall that the Counting On star was pregnant with her fifth child.

She remained off social media and stopped making the family videos, which Jedidish Duggar took over. Jessa didn’t appear at the holiday gatherings either, which left followers wondering if something had happened between her and her parents. After all, she has always been very loyal to Jim Bob and Michelle.

Unfortunately, Jessa returned to social media with news of a miscarriage. She caught some heat from followers after confirming she received a D&C because she lost her baby. Not to worry, though, as Ben Seewald rode to his wife’s defense in a fit of rage.

Jessa Duggar hosts a gathering at her house

While Jinger Duggar was in town, Jessa Duggar hosted the family at her home so the siblings could spend time together. This was for everyone, including the brothers.

Josiah Duggar was spotted in the video Joy-Anna shared, but his wife, Lauren Swanson, was absent.

It’s rumored that Jessa hosted the family because Jim Bob and Michelle did not want Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo at the big house after the release of her book slamming Bill Gothard.

Despite that, the sisters could enjoy coffee together before everyone returned to reality.