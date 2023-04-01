Josiah Duggar pops up at Duggar family gathering — Where’s Lauren Swanson?

Josiah Duggar showed up to spend time with his sister, Jinger Duggar, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The couple visited Arkansas for a few days, and it appears she reconnected with several of her siblings.

Joy-Anna Duggar blogged about the visit with Jinger and Jeremy as they stayed with their little girls at her house.

One notably absent sister-in-law was Lauren Swanson. With Josiah shown twice in the video, it was interesting that Lauren wasn’t spotted. The two of them appeared together when they were spotted with their unannounced baby.

While several Duggar siblings have chosen to remain more private since Counting On was canceled, Josiah and Lauren stepped back and cleared their Instagram accounts altogether.

They didn’t even announce the birth of their daughter, Daisy.

Josiah Duggar was spotted in Joy-Anna Duggar’s video. Pic credit: @FollowtheForsyths/YouTube

Why would Lauren Swanson not want to be filmed?

Earlier this month, a baby registry for Lauren Swanson was discovered. She is almost ready to welcome her third child if the registry is legit.

It’s unclear when Daisy was born. However, in the video Jessa Duggar shared from the fall festival, she appeared to be a few months old.

If that’s the case, she would be roughly 33 or 34 weeks into her pregnancy and likely fell pregnant shortly after welcoming her second daughter.

Joy-Anna Duggar likely avoided filming her sister-in-law and nieces as she did with Jinger Duggar’s daughters.

Josiah Duggar may not care whether he is shown, as he grew up on television, and followers already know what he looks like.

Will Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson ever go public again?

It’s unlikely that Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson will go back to filming in any capacity. The former Counting On stars went private following the show’s cancellation in 2021.

Since then, they have popped up at family events but have avoided camera time for the most part. Lauren was spotted pregnant during Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s first gender reveal in the fall of 2021.

The couple refrained from sharing any more photos on their Instagram account. They deleted the ones they did share, and it sits empty now.

Their first child, Bella, was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and shares the same birth month as her cousins Addison Duggar and Maryella Duggar.

Josiah and Lauren slipped back into a normal life, or as normal as being a Duggar can be. It seems preferable to be living in the spotlight, and now, their children’s identities can remain as private as possible.