Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola posts new photo on her birthday, fans can’t believe she’s 35

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola recently celebrated her 35th birthday with a post on social media.

Sammi shared a selfie on her special day and was in complete disbelief of her age.

She posed in what looked like a pink bikini top, and from the reflection in the background, it appeared she was located near a beach as water, sand, and palm trees were visible.

Her wrinkle-free face had a natural look, and her lips were pursed in a slight smirk.

She captioned the photo, “Damn. Since when did I become 35..”

Sammi wasn’t the only one in disbelief of her age, as several followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her appearance, thinking she looked way younger than she actually was.

In addition to praising her youth, fans shared in the birthday celebration with well-wishes of their own.

Sammi may have a hard time believing she is 35, but she isn’t the only one, as her fans were quick to chime in under the comment section of her post and share compliments for how good she looked.

One follower commented, “Wow you look like you’re 25 you really do. Happy birthday.”

Another complimented her appearance and said, “Happy Birthday Beautiful woman! So natural and stunning.”

People continued to share their birthday wishes with Sammi mixed in between praising her for her appearance.

One person told her she was “beautiful.”

Another shared similar sentiments and let her know that she was “getting more and more gorgeous everyday.”

One fan shared several fire emojis and told Sammi she didn’t “look a day over 29.”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola refuses to return to Jersey Shore

Sammi’s 35th birthday comes over a decade after she first stepped foot in the Jersey Shore house.

While it’s been years since she’s appeared alongside her former roommates, Sammi has refused to make a return to the show.

She keeps her followers updated on her life through her social media pages but has stated several times that she is not interested in returning, even if just for a quick cameo.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared that she had tried to convince Sammi to come on the show for a girls’ dinner, but she had no luck in getting her to agree to it.

While Jersey Shore fans miss seeing Sammi on the show, she appears to be thriving in life as she rings in her 35th year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.