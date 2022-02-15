Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola addresses fan questions about a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola addresses rumors that she’s returning to Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have been dying to have Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola return to film with the cast.

Many were hopeful that a return might happen during Season 5 given that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decided to take some time off to focus on his mental health.

Several cast members of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have spoken out about a potential return including Pauly DelVecchio and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Nicole said that she even asked Sammi to make a guest appearance at a dinner with the girls, but Sammi did not want to be in front of the camera.

While her costars and fans would love to see her back, it seems that Sammi is just fine without being a part of the show.

In fact, Sammi is so tired of people asking her about it, that she made a video to let people know how she felt.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola addresses rumors about a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

This past week in a TikTok video, Sammi had some fun with the fact that everyone keeps asking her to return to filming.

She captioned the video, “Everyone: Go back on the show.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then lip synched to a voice recording where the person said, “Shhhh…living my life.”

Sammi has made it clear that she does not intend on returning to the show. Instead, she’s too busy “living [her] life” and making the best of it.

She’s been a successful business owner with her shop Sweetheart Coast. The store is located in Ocean City, New Jersey, and has online options for shopping as well.

Sammi’s Sweetheart Coast is a women’s clothing boutique that offers various fashion choices including clothing, accessories and some home decor.

Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola shows off new boyfriend

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Sammi seems content with her boyfriend Justin May. Sammi started dating Justin months after her split from her former fiance Christian Biscardi.

Christian and Sammi had planned to get married but had to postpone their plans due to the pandemic. In the summer of 2021, she announced that the two of them had gone their separate ways.

Sammi first posted a photo with Justin on social media around Thanksgiving and appeared as happy as ever.

Sammi poses with a new man. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Several fans thought that Sammi had a set “type” as they noticed a resemblance between Justin and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

While fans are undoubtedly disappointed that she has no intention of returning to Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they can continue to watch Sammi thrive by following her on social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.