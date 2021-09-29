Jersey Shore fans think Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is teasing a return to the MTV series

Sammi’ Sweetheart’Giancola has sparked speculation that she may be returning to Jersey Shore. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi “Sweetheart'” Giancola may be making a return to Jersey Shore, at least, that’s what many of her fans on TikTok seem to think. Is it wishful thinking, or is the Jersey Shore alum hinting at an onscreen reunion with her castmates?

One person who may feel a little uncomfortable with Sammi returning is her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Let us not forget some of the iconic moments these two brought to our screens back in 2009. Has it really been that long?

From the infamous “Rooooooonnnn, stopppppppp” to that scene where Ron threw Sammi’s mattress on the balcony, these two practically made the show. So, fans of Jersey Shore would naturally like to see a Ron and Sam reunion on their television screens.

However, Sammi has clearly moved on with her life and looks like she’s in a healthy and happy place (or is it just the self-tanner giving her that unnatural glow?)

In 2018, Sammi let fans know she was not joining her castmates for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, so she could avoid “toxic situations.” (We’re looking at you, Ron.)

On her Instagram, she wrote, “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

What started the speculation?

What started the speculation in the first place? It appears that Sammi Giancola was spotted back at her old stomping grounds on TikTok, walking the boardwalk with a pair of girlfriends as if she had stepped in a time machine.

Fans of the show were quick to jump to conclusions, their nostalgia getting the better of them, while some were just proud of her for living her life away from the MTV spotlight.

One TikTok follower wrote, “Tell me you want to be on Jersey Shore and miss the show without telling me you want to be on Jersey Shore and miss the show lol.”

Another follower was quick to praise Sammi for going back to Jersey Shore in the first place after what she had been through with ex-boyfriend Ronnie. They wrote, “You know you’re healed when you can go back to the place that brought you the worst/best memories.”

Unfortunately, in a TikTok video posted right before she was seen on the boardwalk with her 2 friends, Sammi basically shot down rumors of a comeback. Her video had the typed words: “Everyone: go back on the show,” with her mouthing the words to “just livin my life-M ROSS.”

Sammi would definitely bring the drama to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Many were hoping Sammi would return, being that Jersey Shore: Family Reunion isn’t a huge hit with many fans of the show (it’s perhaps a little boring compared to the original.) However, it has been renewed for a fifth season, and Snooki is set to re-join the cast. Will Sammi do the same?

Sammi split from her fiance Christian Biscardi, confirming the news in July, so it’s very possible she’s single and ready to mingle. Perhaps it’s best she stays away from Ron, despite the fact that this iconic duo would sure stir up some much-needed drama for the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.