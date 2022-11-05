Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spending time with mystery woman

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was out with a new woman. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had an eventful year.

He and his former fiancee, Saffire Matos, decided to call it quits after being on-again-off-again several times. The two had many ups and downs in their relationship, including an alleged domestic incident that led to Ronnie’s arrest.

Even though they had some altercation, Saffire defended him to the public, and the two remained together.

Months later, fans speculated that there was trouble in the relationship as they both shared cryptic posts seemingly directed at each other.

Shortly after his split from Saffire, Ronnie was awarded primary physical custody of his daughter Ariana, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.

Despite everything going on in his life, it looks like Ronnie might still be making time for dating.

He was recently spotted out in Hollywood with a new mystery woman.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spotted out with a new woman

Ronnie was not shy about spending time with someone new as he and the woman, whose identity remains unknown, hit the town in Hollywood this week.

Ronnie was all smiles as he walked up to an establishment with a brunette bombshell by his side.

He shook hands with fans waiting outside and smiled ear to ear.

While Ronnie walked confidently and seemed unbothered by the attention they were receiving, the woman looked a little camera-shy as she kept her hands folded together and turned away from the cameras.

It’s possible Ronnie was on a date with a potential new romantic partner, but fans will have to wait to see if he publicly reveals any more information about the rendezvous.

Ronnie continues to look healthy after over a year of sobriety. He’s even slated to return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation sometime in the next season.

Saffire Matos appears to have moved on from Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

As Ronnie appears to be living his best life out in California, his ex-fiancee Saffire may be doing the same.

His public appearance with another woman follows a post Saffire shared on her Instagram Stories just a few days prior.

The photo she shared showed what appeared to be Saffire sitting on a countertop as a man was holding her and grabbing her rear end.

Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

She tagged a man, who, according to his Instagram bio, is named Omid Taghi. While she included a black heart emoji near his name, it’s unclear exactly the relationship between them.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Ronnie and Saffire have both moved on or are just trying to get under each other’s skin.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.