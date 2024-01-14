Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino recalls revelation he had while ‘very high’ at comedy roast

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently shared his startling realization from years ago while he was “very high” at a star-studded event.

The Jersey Shore star was among the celebrity roasters at Comedy Central’s Roast of Donald Trump in 2011, alongside stars, including Snoop Dogg and Mike Tyson, and talented comedians.

While the objective of the event involved throwing funny jabs to celebrate the guest of honor, Sorrentino recalls feeling unhappy.

That feeling of not being truly happy wasn’t the result of him bombing horrifically on stage during the event but rather due to him “feeling empty” at the time.

“I got paid a lot and I was very high and everyone wanted to take a photo with me, including Trump and all the celebrities there,” he shared with The Messenger.

“But I just remembered feeling empty. I’m a millionaire. I’m on top of the world. The world loves me right now. I have all these endorsements. But I asked myself, ‘When was the last time I was happy?'” Sorrentino said.

The Situation realized what he needed for happiness

While recalling his epiphany from over 10 years ago, he recalled that he was missing love in his life and, more importantly, “the love of a good woman.”

Sorrentino recalled that the last time he truly felt happy was when he met a young woman at college who became the love of his life.

“It wasn’t the money. It wasn’t being a millionaire. It wasn’t having the adoration of America. It was what really mattered in life, which to be honest with you, is love. That was when I knew I had to set out to get back the love of my life,” he shared with The Messenger at a recent book signing event.

The love of his life is Lauren Pesce, who is now his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. He and Lauren met during a math class at New Jersey’s Brookdale Community College.

They married in 2018, with Lauren providing a solid support system during Sorrentino’s rough times in life. Among them was his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

Their love has brought two additional members to the family, with another on the way. The Sorrentinos welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2021 and their second child, a daughter, in January 2023.

In September 2023, Monsters and Critics reported Lauren is pregnant with their third child, another daughter, whom the couple expects later this year.

The Situation has actors in mind to portray him and others for a movie

Sorrentino’s new memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation, includes stories about meeting Lauren, his time in prison, his struggles with drug addiction, and becoming a recognizable star thanks to Jersey Shore.

He revealed that earlier this month, he had his first call with a “decorated screenwriter” with “some accolades” interested in developing his story as a movie.

With that, Sorrentino already has actors in mind to take on the roles of himself, his brother, and his wife.

He believes that Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller would “play a good Mike ‘The Situation'” in a film version of his story.

“I think Jon Bernthal would play a good version of my brother. My brother was always tough around the edges. He was trying to protect me, but I was just too wild. He just couldn’t do it,” he said.

While Sorrentino said many people believe his wife resembles Tiffani Amber Thiessen, he said they’d go with Blake Lively to portray the love of his life in a movie.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8/7c on MTV.