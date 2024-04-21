Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick celebrates podcast success as critics call her out

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is telling her story through the use of her brand-new podcast.

The MTV star appears in Family Vacation Season 7, and she has plenty to discuss from the episodes as she’s been a main focus.

Among the storylines featuring Angelina are a feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and messaging a married football player.

Earlier this week, she released the premiere episode of her podcast to discuss various things she has gone through, including a divorce, a difficult upbringing with a man who wasn’t her biological father, Jersey Shore, and more.

Based on a recent social media post, she’s already seeing significant success for the podcast, as she shared an impressive early achievement.

However, many fans called out the outspoken Jersey Shore star for something they noticed during one of her podcast videos.

Angelina celebrates the early success of her Um Hello? podcast

As Monsters and Critics reported, Angelina announced the launch of her podcast, Um Hello?, earlier this month. The premiere episode dropped on Thursday, April 18, which coincided with a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

On Sunday, Angelina took to Instagram to upload a screenshot showing that her podcast, under Hurrdat Media, had reached No. 1 among Apple Podcasts for a specific category in the United States.

“We hit #1 in Entertainment News on @applepodcasts in the first 24 hours 🍾 thank you to everyone who listened to help make this happen & for all the support my loves 🫶 new ep drops Jerzday wherever you get your podcasts! 🎙️,” she wrote in her caption.

Among the podcasts, Angelina ranked ahead of is ABC News’ The View: Behind the Table.

According to Chartable, her podcast also ranks No. 25 among United States podcasts in the News category and No. 176 among all podcasts for the nation on Apple Podcasts.

On Spotify, it’s currently No. 21 for News podcasts, per Chartable’s data.

The debut episode likely received a lot of attention due to the heavy promotional efforts made to launch it. So far, viewers have shown interest in hearing more of what she has to say, and Angelina should have plenty to cover in future episodes.

Critics called Angelina out for previous claim

Another post from Angelina featured an intro clip from her Um Hello? podcast. The video features Angelina drinking from a plastic cup while wearing dark sunglasses and a headset with a microphone.

“Alright guys, I’m getting drunk, and I don’t give a f***,” she says before the podcast intro graphics start.

Several critics reacted in the comment section, calling out Angelina’s previous claim about no longer drinking.

“I thought she quit drinking lol,” one commenter wrote.

“Please go and get the help that you need. And cut down on the drinking,” another critic commented.

One commenter suggested Angelina would be the next cast member “going to rehab.”

“Didn’t you say you were going to be sober on your insta story you posted a few days ago?” another commenter asked.

During her promotion for the launch of the Um Hello? podcast, Angelina shared an Instagram Story post featuring a photo of her seated in a restaurant booth next to her fiancee, Vinny Tortorella.

Angelina’s message over the photo included comments saying there would be “no more drinking” for her.

However, based on the clip above, she either forgot, disregarded it, or was literally generating buzz for her podcast.

It’s worth noting that ahead of her podcast’s launch, the Jersey Shore star shared that she’d been feeling very sick lately, resulting in her getting IV treatments for a boost.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.