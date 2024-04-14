Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares concerning health updates: ‘I’ve been really sick’

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick recently shared a concerning update that may have had fans wondering what was going on with her.

She’s shared another update about her health, suggesting she’s “been really sick” lately and needed assistance to feel better.

However, she didn’t elaborate on what was happening or anything about her health.

The Jersey Shore spinoff show Family Vacation regularly features Angelina in some drama and stress-inducing situations.

She shared an Instagram Story post this weekend, including one asking for assistance getting an IV.

“I need someone to come to my home tonight and give me an iv please. Let me know who can come. Thanks 🙏,” her IG post’s text said on a white background.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina didn’t tag anyone in that initial screenshot, but someone was able to help her.

The reality TV star shared a series of Instagram Story updates after her original message asking for an IV. In one, she appeared side-by-side with a woman to discuss her IV with a drip bag.

“I’m here with Nicole from IV_Vitamin Infusion,” Angelina said before asking her to share what she administered through the IV tube.

Nicole explained that the bag included all the B vitamins, high-dose vitamin C concentrate, and amino acid concentrate. Angelina’s clips also featured an IG tag for Larocca Fitness in Staten Island, New York.

“I’m so excited. She’s getting me back to my healthy self. I’ve been really sick, guys, so thank you to you,” Angelina told Nicole.

A second IG Story video clip had the Jersey Shore star receiving glutathione as part of the treatment.

“I love this. I’m so happy that you’re here,” Angelina told her, suggesting that fans book an appointment.

IV Vitamin Infusion Real Recovery LLC offers home visits in New York and New Jersey.

According to their website, IV infusion treatments quickly administer various vitamins and nutrients to cells through the bloodstream to help people with different medical treatments and recovery.

Their website lists multiple health benefits for IV treatments, including boosting energy levels, supporting the immune system and/or recovery, reducing stress, and relieving hangovers.

Angelina has likely been dealing with the stresses of reliving some of the Family Vacation Season 7 episodes. They’ve featured her in emotionally difficult situations such as meeting her real father, potential issues with her fiancee, and ongoing drama with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Angelina enjoys a night out with her friend after IV

Based on several screenshots shared on Angelina’s IG Story, the IV seemingly helped her feel well enough to hit the town later and have some fun.

In an Instagram Story clip, she danced on screen in front of a white background next to a brick wall. Angelina wore sunglasses and a strapless black dress for the occasion with her friend.

Instagram Story screenshot shows Angelina Pivarnick at an event after IV. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

She shared several images of herself with her friend Michael David Magaraci, including one of them in a booth seated close together.

In front of them are two glasses with a clear liquid, lemons, and straws as Angelina’s friend gives a peace sign.

In a dark photo, Angelina sits beside her friend during a night out. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina and Magaraci’s content didn’t include any additional people shown with them or a location tag.

In another photo that Magaraci shared, Angelina was even closer as she hugged him. Both are smiling, and Angelina’s Um Hello podcast Instagram is tagged in the picture.

Angelina hugs her friend during their night out. Pic credit: @michaeldavidtv/Instagram

For those wondering, Magaraci is a friend, not Angelina’s new love interest as she’s engaged to Vinny Tortorella. Magaraci’s IG bio indicates he’s an artist, content creator, and podcast producer.

The Jersey Shore recently announced her new podcast and posted a message that included “no more drinking” as part of it. It’s unclear if that included last night’s festivities.

On Thursday, April 18, fans might be able to get more of Angelina’s personal and Jersey Shore stories as Um Hello premieres on various podcast platforms.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.