Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick called out for unrecognizable look compared to throwback pic

Angelina Pivarnick continues to receive criticism over the drastic changes she’s made to her appearance over the years.

The 37-year-old began appearing on MTV’s reality TV series Jersey Shore in 2009 and continued for two seasons before taking a break.

She eventually returned as a guest in Seasons 5 and 6 of the series with castmates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Angelina appears on the Family Vacation spin-off, with the Season 7 premiere on the way.

Ahead of the new season, individuals on an online forum called out the reality TV star for the amount of cosmetic surgery she’d had since her younger days.

More than a few commented about how Angelina looked better than compared to now.

Critics call out Angelina’s drastic change in appearance

On a Reddit forum devoted to Jersey Shore, an individual posted a throwback picture of Angelina from her earlier days on reality TV. It featured a much younger Angelina in a colorful dress covered in pink and black flowers with a black belt

According to Life & Style Mag, that photo came from an appearance Jersey Shore cast members made in support of the show’s soundtrack in 2010.

The Reddit forum post asked commenters to share their favorite Angelina quotes from the show. However, based on the throwback photo, more than a few commenters noted how much her look has changed.

A commenter wrote, “What was the reason for completely altering her face? She looks a thousand times better before work done.”

“There was no need to improve on this aesthetic. Just add some non toxic self confidence and drop the masculine NRG,” another commented.

Reddit commenters weigh in. Pic credit: @melaine0/Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore

Another commenter suggested, “She looked better then. Yikes now.”

“I agree. I think she was really cute,” a Redditor commented about Angelina’s younger self from reality TV.

Reddit users comment on her looks. Pic credit: @melaine0/Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore

Angelina has informed fans about several cosmetic procedures

Angelina has undergone many procedures in her life as she appears regularly on reality television and in public for media appearances or other big events. She’ll often share updates on social media to inform others of the procedure and where she got the work done.

In September 2023, Monsters and Critics reported Angelina’s breast augmentation surgery, which she updated fans about on her social media. It was the second such surgery for the Jersey Shore star.

Angelina indicated she had “unexpected weight loss due to stress” and got a “revision breast lift with implants” and an “upsize.”

Commenters criticized her for getting another cosmetic surgery. They had previously blasted her for a facelift she received in June 2023.

In March 2022, Angelina’s noselift procedure received harsh criticism as yet another update to her look, with some commenters calling out her unrecognizable appearance.

As of this writing, many of Angelina’s newer Instagram posts have comments disabled, likely due to harsh criticism and comments from others.

An Instagram Story slide shows Angelina Pivarnick’s selfie shared in February 2024. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Viewers will see more of the updated version of Angelina on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, which premieres on MTV on Thursday, February 8.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.