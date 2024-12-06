Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese unrecognizable in cast photos as fans claim ‘she got work’

With Jersey Shore celebrating a milestone for the show, the MTV show’s stars got glammed up and dressed to the nines.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the cast, including a potentially single Angelina Pivarnick, celebrated 15 years of Jersey Shore, as the original show debuted on MTV in December 2009.

Angelina attended cast events with her co-stars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Deena Cortese, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Deena attended the celebratory evening with her husband, Christopher Buckner, with the Jersey Shore Instagram page sharing photos of them looking gorgeous and dapper.

However, some fans didn’t recognize Deena in the various cast pictures.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Some have even speculated that she’s updated her appearance through cosmetic surgery, although other fans have a different explanation.

Deena celebrated Jersey Shore’s 15th anniversary with castmates

Jersey Shore shared a carousel photo on Instagram spotlighting the stars of its show in their fancy fits. Each cast member appeared on the red carpet with MTV’s JS logo on the wall behind them.

Many of the cast members wore black or darker colors, including The Situation, who wore a black shirt, suspenders, and trousers, and Ronnie, who was also completely dressed in black.

Snooki wore an animal-print coat over her black dress with a plunging neckline.

As seen in the sixth slide of the carousel below, Deena stood out from her castmates, wearing a low-cut red dress and a furry beige and white coat. Her dark locks flowed past her shoulder and onto her coat.

She posed with castmates Sammi, Snooki, Jenni, and Angelina as they stood before a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in one of their homes.

“Great night celebrating our 15 year anniversary,” she wrote in her caption with a heart emoji.

Fans called out Deena’s unrecognizable look in cast photos

Fans shared cast photos on a Jersey Shore Reddit forum, with Deena’s picture getting attention as some weren’t sure who was in the photo.

“Deena looks like she got work or fillers!” one commenter wrote.

“I saw the picture and I said who the f**k is that???” another commenter said, adding that they initially thought it was Angelina.

Pic credit: @b***h808080/Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore

Comments about Deena’s appearance also appeared on Jersey Shore’s Instagram carousel post, which showed the cast photos from the 15th-anniversary celebration.

“Why did Deena get Plastic surgery?” one individual asked.

“Omg!! What the hell did she do to her nose,” a commenter replied, with another saying, “bc everyone else did.”

Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Another commenter suggested that Angelina may look different due to her makeup for the fancy occasion.

“I think her nose was just contoured really thin because she posted a pic a few days ago and it looked nothing like that,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Angelina’s cosmetic surgery when she opened up on her podcast about all the procedures she got or still gets for her appearance. Angelina also stated she receives a lot of criticism and harassment online for getting work done.

Deena, 37, hasn’t publicly commented about any recent procedures. In September, she shared with fans when she got “new hair.” In comparison photos, Deena joked that she initially looked like the menacing girl from the horror movie The Ring.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.