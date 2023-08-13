Jersey Shore: Jenn Harley reveals how ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reacted to her expecting third child

Jenn Harley has two children already, one of which she had with 37-year-old Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortriz-Magro. She’s now expecting her third and recently shared how Ronnie learned about the pregnancy and reacted.

The couple shares a daughter Ariana, 5, who Ronnie obtained custody of last year. Harley said that Ariana was the one who informed Ronnie of her expecting her third child.

Last week, Monsters and Critics reported that Harley announced she was expecting her third child with boyfriend Joe Ambrosole, a real estate agent.

Based on Harley’s comments to The Sun, she attempted to “pull a Kylie Jenner” and kept things secret in the early months of her pregnancy, waiting to reveal the news.

She said many close friends and family members knew about her big announcement, including her ex Ronnie, but he found out through their child.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We told Ariana. We’re like, ‘Don’t tell anybody’… She’s like, telling everybody that she’s around. She went and told her dad,” the 36-year-old Harley shared.

Jenn Harley reveals Ronnie’s reaction to her baby news

While some outside observers might question Harley having another child after her previous legal struggles and drama, Ronnie apparently isn’t among them.

According to Harley, her ex said, “Congratulations on the baby,” upon learning about her latest pregnancy.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, she told you?’ And she spilled the beans,” Harley said of her conversation with Ronnie, per The Sun.

Ronnie’s ex also indicated that he’s been “so nice about it and supportive” and will even “ask about the baby” regularly, suggesting they’re on amicable terms as they co-parent Ariana.

Harley indicated that Ariana found out she was expecting a baby through a “big sister starter kit” and is anticipating having a half-sister.

“She’s more excited than all of us. She thinks it’s her baby coming,” Harley shared.

Harley says it’s ‘a lot better’ with her and Ronnie’s co-parenting situation

Ronnie and Harley dated from 2017 until 2019, with a tumultuous relationship that included drama, legal issues, and a custody battle over their daughter Ariana.

According to Hollywood Life, Ronnie obtained full custody of Ariana in 2022. The US Sun indicated it’s currently a “50/50 custody” situation for Ronnie and Harley and that a commute between Las Vegas and Los Angeles initially made it rough for co-parenting.

However, things are reportedly “a lot better,” as they now live in the same state of Florida, making it easier to co-parent Ariana. According to People, Ronnie moved to Miami to focus on running a sneaker store.

“We definitely are on the same page with everything with Ariana, like her schooling,” Harley said.

“It’s been super easy. There hasn’t been any drama. We’re able to communicate. So it’s been a lot better and definitely for her too, without all that traveling,” she shared.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ronnie is among the surprise cast members who returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. Ronnie’s ex and castmate, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, also returned after an 11-year hiatus from reality TV.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared that he welcomed Ronnie back to the show after his castmate took a short break to address his mental health following addiction and legal issues. When asked about her ex’s return, Harley wasn’t aware but wished him well in his return to TV.

“I literally do not watch the show, so more power to him if he’s back on. I’m happy for him,” she said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.