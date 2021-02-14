Jersey Shore: Huge bottle of wine steals the show in Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s press day photo

Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was overshadowed by her bottle of wine that was big enough to prop up a laptop for her virtual press day.
Snooki’s wine of choice
This particular bottle is a Cavit Pinot Grigio, which is a brand imported from Italy.
According to the Cavit Collection website, “with light refreshing flavors of citrus and green apple,” the Cavit Pinot Grigio is “the #1 Italian Wine in America.”
It is available to purchase in stores in sizes 187mL, 375mL, 750mL, and 1.5L.
Although it is unclear precisely the size of Snooki’s bottle, Polizzi is 4’8”, and this bottle almost shrinks her when she sits in front of her camera.
If there are two things that the MTV star is famous for, it’s being little and loving her Pinot Grigio!
What is Polizzi doing press for?
This was the setup Snooki used when she gave an exclusive interview to ET. She discussed her new TV hosting gig on Beach Cabana Royale, which premiered yesterday on Discovery+.
“I always love design. I love just creating things and making things my own. And this set was on a beach and it was just beautiful. And I’m like, ‘It can’t get better than this!'” said Polizzi.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast supports
Polizzi’s former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars commented on her Instagram post.
“To virtual press tours and kress,” said Vinny Guadagnino.
“It’s happening 💥💪🏼,” said Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino.
DJ Pauly D and JWoww also left their words of encouragement. Even as JSFV season four currently airs, they are supportive of Polizzi despite her absence from the show.
Yes, the Shore cast has mostly remained good friends since her departure. But fans saw this as a possible sign that the cast is working together again.
The clue lies in Sorrentino’s Instagram comment. What is he referring to when he says “It’s happening”?
Does this mean Polizzi is returning for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season five?
Earlier this month, Snooki hinted at her return to the Jersey Shore franchise.
Fans were shocked when Polizzi decided to leave the show at the end of JSFV season two, after drama at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. Longtime fans of the reality TV classic have been begging for more Snooki ever since.
Polizzi has been busy with both her three children and her fashion business at thesnookishop.com.
Snooki was an original cast member of the MTV show, and she was responsible for many of Jersey Shore’s most memorable moments.
Polizzi has shown her support for the current cast of JSFV; especially to Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, who has emerged into a larger role in the franchise.
So, does this Instagram post from Snookie and the comment from The Situation really mean anything? Considering the fact that she has been entertaining these rumors recently, fans are getting their hopes up.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday on MTV at 8/7c
