Jersey Shore fans worry that Nikki Hall might be replacing Snooki when Family Vacation returns

The premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 is next week, and a lot of dynamics have changed for the Shore Family.

In addition to Ronnie having a new girlfriend, Deena Cortese being pregnant with her second child, and Pauly D getting back together with Double Shot at Love’s Nikki Hall, the season will go on without everyone’s favorite meatball.

For the first time since 2009, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will not film with her Jersey Shore castmates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Snooki decided it was time to cut ties with the show and focus on her family. She announced her decision to part ways with the show in December.

Snooki said during an interview with People, “It’s just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don’t want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave, have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom.”

Fans announced their disappointment throughout social media, with many feeling the show won’t be the same without Snooki.

Now that Pauly D has confirmed his new relationship with Nikki Hall, several fans are worried that she will try to replace Snooki.

Fans react

It looks like some Jersey Shore fans are not too pleased that Nikki could be on the show. Several fans commented on Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s Instagram post that showed a sneak peek of the new season.

One fan commented, “Please take Nikki out and put Snooki back in!”

Another said, “I don’t feel like Nikki should be in the jersey vacation season she hasn’t earned it! Why give her camera time”

Pauly recently rekindled his romance with Nikki after sending her home during the season 1 finale of Double Shot at Love. The two were able to make amends while filming Season 2 in Las Vegas.

Who will be back?

While it looks like Nikki will get some air time and Snooki will be absent from the screen, fans wonder who else they can expect to see when the new season premieres next week.

Fans will be happy to welcome back their old favorites, including Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Along with their favorites, fans will also get to see another side of the Shore cast as they reportedly brought their family and significant others along for the ride.

Due to restrictions from the pandemic, the Jersey Shore cast filmed while in a quarantine bubble at a resort in Las Vegas.

The production felt bringing the families along would make things easier, and the boys hoped it would help ease the tension that boiled over from Angelina’s wedding at the season finale of season 3.

While fans will have to adjust to Nikki’s presence and Snooki’s absence, it looks like they have a fun season to look forward to as the premiere kicks off next week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV.