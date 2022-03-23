Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick wants to have kids, is considering a sperm donor

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick wants to become a mother. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been more focused on the cast and their children over the last couple of seasons.

Ever since the pandemic hit, the roommates have been traveling to film with their significant others and kids, which has allowed viewers an opportunity to get a closer look at their family lives.

As of now, all cast members of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are parents with the exception of Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

Vinny remains single despite his third attempt at finding romance on Double Shot at Love 3 and Angelina is currently going through a divorce with her estranged husband Chris Larangeira.

Despite her divorce proceedings, Angelina recently shared that she wants to be a mother and it looks like she’s even considering alternative methods to make that happen.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick wants to be a mom and is considering a sperm donor

Angelina has been going through some tough times lately between her impending divorce and the allegations that have surfaced about her supposed infidelity.

Regardless of all of the drama that currently surrounds her, Angelina still wants to have a family and a child of her own.

She was vocal about her desire to have children with a few posts she made on her Instagram stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her first post said, “I WANT A LITTLE ANGELINA.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

That was followed by a second post that read, “I DESERVE TO ONE DAY BE A MOM. I DESERVE TO CHERISH A CHILD.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

After seeing her posts, one of Angelina’s followers sent her a private message and suggested that she use a “donor from a sperm bank.”

Angelina reposted the message with a large “100” and the hashtag “#DOINGIT” across the bottom of the image.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is having a hard time watching the current season

Angelina’s wishes to become a mom come following a rough patch for her. She recently opened up about how she is “very emotional” watching episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation this year.

Now that she and Chris are going through a divorce, it’s been difficult for her to watch as they try to work through their issues on the show.

Things have been contentious between the two of them and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to get better any time soon.

Fans should stay tuned to see if Angelina makes the decision to move forward with becoming a mother on her own.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.