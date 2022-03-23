Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira speaks out about going to the media. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and her estranged husband Chris Larangeira have not been seeing eye to eye lately.

Ever since Chris filed for divorce several weeks ago, the two of them do not seem to be on speaking terms. They’ve unfollowed each other on social media and have both shared some cryptic messages.

Most recently, Angelina shared that Chris “broke” her by speaking out against her in the media and turning her friends against her.

She has denied all of the allegations that have come her way and is adamant that Chris has “no proof” of the claims being made, particularly the claim that she leaked the wedding speech audio that caused drama with her Jersey Shore costars.

Now, Chris is speaking out about the rumors going around and whether or not he was the one to go to the media to begin with.

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira discusses talking to media about Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina made it clear that she thinks Chris has been talking about her to the media and she blamed it on him being “bitter” amid their divorce.

Despite Angelina’s assumptions, Chris recently spoke out in his Instagram stories and was looking to set the record straight.

He denied speaking with any media outlets and wrote, “Just to clear things up. I haven’t spoke to any media nor do I ever plan on it. Whatever you have heard is not from me. Believe me, if I did you all would know.”

Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

While Chris may not be speaking to the media about Angelina, her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley made it clear that he had been speaking to her.

When the leaked wedding speech news broke, JWOWW took to social media to call out Angelina for her behavior. JWOWW also called Angelina a liar and said that Chris confirmed to her that the rumor was true.

Chris has not made a statement one way or the other regarding the rumor so it remains to be seen as to whether or not he did talk to JWOWW or the other cast members about it.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira continue to throw shade at each other

As all of the drama with the divorce continues to play out, Angelina and Chris seem to be throwing digs at each other.

Angelina recently shared a post to her Instagram story with Toni Braxton’s song He Wasn’t Man Enough playing. She added the “100” emoji to the photo of the album cover.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

After that post was shared, Chris appeared to clap back with some shade of his own.

He shared a reel that showed him walking away from the camera. Next to that was a graphic with the word “loading.”

He captioned the post, “Walking away or walking towards something better. It’s all perspective. #positivevibes = #positivelife.”

At this time, things continue to be contentious between Angelina and Chris. Angelina admitted that watching episodes of this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation have her feeling “very emotional” because of where they’re currently at.

Fans should stay tuned to see how things continue to unfold as their divorce proceedings continue.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.