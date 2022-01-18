Ronnie Ortiz-Magro didn’t speak to his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars while they filmed Season 5. Pic credit: MTV

While he made a brief appearance during the premiere of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans likely won’t be seeing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the remainder of the season.

Before the season began, rumors spread that Ronnie was on the outs with his castmates as well as with MTV.

The first episode kicked off with him telling the cast about his plans to propose to Saffire Matos. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino even accompanied him as he went to ask her father’s permission.

Following that moment, however, things quickly took a turn for Ronnie as news spread about his arrest. He was taken into custody after an alleged domestic incident with Saffire.

Following that ordeal, Ronnie announced that he’d be taking time off from filming to focus on his mental health and well-being.

Recently, the cast opened up about their thoughts on Ronnie’s situation and everything that went down on the first episode.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast didn’t talk to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro while filming Season 5

While they made it clear that they support Ronnie’s decision to focus on himself, it looks like he hasn’t had much contact with the cast lately.

Just a few months ago, the crew was altogether to celebrate baby Romeo’s baptism. Ronnie was not present in any of the photos, which is originally what lead everyone to think he had cut ties with the show permanently.

During a recent interview with CheatSheet, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared the group didn’t keep in contact with Ronnie while filming Season 5.

She explained, “When we’re filming, it’s like full-blown filming, no phones, we’re just enjoying the moment,”

Nicole then went on to defend Ronnie and added, “He knew we were filming, but I feel like he was busy trying to get his headspace right.”

Ronnie seems to be doing the work to better himself as he shared recently that he celebrated six months of sobriety.

When will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

While it remains unclear just when Ronnie will return, he recently let fans know that he would “be back soon.”

Ronnie says “I’ll be back soon.” Pic credit: @RealRonnieMagro/Twitter

He made the comment in response to a follower who wondered when they’d have the opportunity to see him on their screens again.

Several others have taken to his Twitter to share their support for him as he continues down his road to betterment.

While Ronnie may not be a bigger part of the season, fans can tune in to catch up with the rest of the cast as Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.