Jersey Shore: Chris Larangeira implies Angelina Pivarnick is ‘stalking’ him

Chris Larangeira seemingly shades Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: @chrislarangeira/TikTok

While Chris Larangeira hasn’t appeared yet on the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, he’s still managed to stir up some trouble.

He filed for divorce from Angelina in January of this year despite their best efforts to make things work.

Since then, there’s been nothing but turmoil between them. It started with rumors that Angelina was unfaithful to Chris with more than one man, and it was even revealed that he allegedly had an affair with a transgender model.

As seen in the most recent episode, Chris caused a lot of issues between Angelina and her castmates when he called Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and told him Angelina leaked the wedding speech audio that caused the big fight with her costars.

After Mike relayed that news to his castmates, the feud was reignited, and Angelina was left to deal with the backlash.

Following the most recent episode, Angelina has maintained that Chris is a liar, but he has some choice words for her too.

He made a video on social media and made a cryptic post that seemed to be directed at Angelina.

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira seemingly shades Angelina Pivarnick as a ‘stalker’

Angelina and Chris stopped following each other on social media once cheating rumors surfaced.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not only that, but Chris disappeared from Instagram entirely after the claims that he was cheating on Angelina.

He did continue to maintain his TikTok account, though, and has used it on more than one occasion to throw shade Angelina’s way and his recent video is no exception.

Chris recently shared a video as he mouthed the words to the background song You Do You.

He placed text across the screen that read, “When you block them on everything but they still stalk you.”

It’s possible Chris’s video was direct at someone else, but the timing of the post, along with the hashtags he used referencing divorce and marriage, make it seem as though he was throwing direct shade at Angelina.

Angelina Pivarnick responds to Chris Larangeira’s claim that she’s a stalker

As Chris shared the video, one of Angelina’s followers on Twitter pointed it out to her.

She didn’t seem too phased by it, though, and let her fan know how she felt about the whole thing.

She wrote, “It’s okay. Let him keep doing his stupid videos. He has nothing else I guess. It’s sad what this has come to.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

As of now, Angelina and Chris’s divorce has yet to be finalized.

Fans should stay tuned to see how the rest of the drama plays out this season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.