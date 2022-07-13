Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick ‘done being bullied’ by Chris Larangeira, ready to spill info

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick threatens to share more dirt on Chris Larangeira. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is at her wit’s end with the drama surrounding her.

Recent show episodes have highlighted what she went through amid the divorce filing from Chris Larangeira, including rumors of infidelity and that she leaked the infamous wedding speech audio.

Last week, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was accused of stirring the pot as he ran to his costars to share the gossip Chris shared with him. Fans weren’t happy with how Mike handled everything and felt he wasn’t being fair to Angelina.

Following the episode, Chris shared a video on social media where he seemingly accused Angelina of “stalking” him. Angelina fired back on social media and insisted he couldn’t be trusted.

Days later, Chris went live and shared more information with fans, including that he told MTV he would do another lie detector test to prove that he didn’t cheat on Angelina but was turned down.

Angelina has finally had enough and is firing a warning at Chris.

Angelina Pivarnick is ‘done being bullied’ by Chris Larangeira

After Chris went live, Angelina quickly quipped back with a response to his claims.

She shared a screenshot of his live video and said, “All he does is lie and I’m at my breaking point.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She explained that she had proof that he was lying and threatened to share an article as “that should do the trick.”

Angelina continued, “Guys once I post this article remember ppl came to me about him cheating on me with this person. I didn’t come to them. This kid needs to go about his life and stop talking about me seeing my friends out at places I go to and crying a sob story to them!!”

She then shared that she signed divorce papers and quipped, “He acts like I wanted to stay married to his double life a** lol.”

Angelina concluded with a warning and said, “the person that he cheated on me with will tell her truth then. I have been quiet for far too long!!!! I’m done getting bullied by him!!!”

Pic credit_ @angelinamtv_Instagram

Chris Larangeira reportedly had affair with a transgender model

It’s unclear exactly who the woman is that Angelina is referring to, but rumors spread a few months ago that Chris had an alleged affair with a transgender model.

Jazlyn Rose claimed that she and Chris had been intimate together after a night out in Miami after previously having several video chats and phone calls that became sexual.

It could be Jazlyn who Angelina is threatening to have speak out against Chris, or it could be someone else that we haven’t heard about yet.

One thing is clear, Angelina has had enough of the drama with Chris and is ready to spill more dirt on him.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.