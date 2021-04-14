Jeremy Vuolo shares headless photo of Felicity, Counting On fans have more questions

Jeremy shared a photo of Felicity that sparked questions. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar like to keep followers talking.

This is especially the case when it comes to their two little girls, Felicity and Evangeline Jo.

He recently shared a photo of Felicity wearing some Nikes and made sure her head was cut off. This falls in line with their recent practices of keeping their kids off social media and only sharing them from behind or without their faces visible.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

There has been plenty of speculation about why, and now, every time they share a photo, followers question Jeremy and Jinger about their children.

Counting On fans have questions

In the comment section of the photo shared by Jeremy Vuolo, there were questions about where Felicity and Evy Jo have been.

While some followers were praising the kicks she had on, which were the photo’s point, others remained fixated on not seeing the Vuolo girls.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

One follower said, “Why no pics of Evy Jo? There were lots of Felicity”

Among the responses was another commentor, who wrote, “why are so obsess with a baby”

And another, explaining the questions, “Because babies are cute and they spammed us with pictures of Felicity when she was a baby”

Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

It is very puzzling that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo would show Felicity off to the world on social media, and then, just change practices for their second daughter.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo up to?

Most recently, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar announced they have a book coming out. Their release date is set for May 4, 2021, and it falls under the Hope We Hold umbrella.

A lot of changes have happened with the couple since welcoming Evangeline Jo back in November. There have been rumors about trouble within their marriage after adding another child. They took time off from their podcast, wiped their Instagram page clean, and are rebuilding it.

They were also sharing odd photos of themselves wearing masks with Los Angeles hats on. It may have been part of the rebranding process, but it was definitely out of the norm for the couple who had previously been pushing the hats they were selling under the Hope & Stead brand.

Felicity was a flower girl at Jedidiah Duggar’s wedding. Jeremy Vuolo carried her down the aisle and the couple posed with both of their children when Jed married Katelyn Nakatsu.

They are still in tight with the family, just doing more of their own while living life in California.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.