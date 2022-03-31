Jeremy Vuolo shares adorable photo of Evangeline as she holds Jinger’s hand

Jeremy Vuolo shared an adorable mom and daughter photo. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo shared an updated photo of Evangeline.

The former Counting On star and his wife, Jinger Vuolo, haven’t shared many photos of their daughters. When they do share, their faces are always covered, or the picture is taken from behind.

He shared a photo of his youngest daughter holding his wife’s hand, revealing only the bottom halves of their bodies.

Evangeline is following in Felicity’s footsteps

Counting On viewers watched as Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar’s eldest daughter, Felicity, grew up on the screen.

She was a huge part of the show and filming, so viewers were shocked when the couple stopped sharing photos of her and her baby sister, Evangeline, shortly after the latter was born in November 2020.

Jeremy captioned the photo, “Growing fast.”

Evangeline donned toddler Nikes, and the Vuolos love showing off their Nikes and other various kicks they have. Their shoe game is on point, and Jinger always shows off her fancy footwear.

Both little girls appear to be following in their mom’s footsteps with fashion. Evangeline was decked out in denim, matching her mom, who was wearing jeans or possibly jeggings, based on the photo.

What have Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar been up to?

The couple has been busy in 2022. Jinger Duggar stood up at a friend’s wedding, baring her shoulders in a spaghetti-strap bridesmaid dress.

She and Jeremy Vuolo hosted several of her siblings in California for several days. Jason, James, Jana, and Michelle Duggar stayed with them. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth flew out for a few days as well.

Over the past weekend, the couple attended Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding in Nebraska. It doesn’t appear they brought their girls, as they were spotted in the church without them. Jinger shared a photo where she posed with Jennifer and Johannah Duggar while wearing pants and a blazer.

They are back home in California now, though. Jeremy Vuolo shared the updated photo of Evangeline as she walked beside her mom, Jinger Duggar. While followers haven’t been able to see her face since she was a newborn, the consensus is she looks very similar to her big sister, Felicity.

Protecting their daughters is their number one concern. By keeping their identities mostly private, Jeremy and Jinger have decided that is the best way to address their safety concerns.