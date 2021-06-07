Jeremiah Duggar courtship rumors heat up — Is Hannah Wissman his lady love?

Jeremiah Duggar is rumored to be courting. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremiah Duggar is the latest Duggar child who is rumored to be courting. Actually, the courtship speculation started a few months ago, but now, followers think they have pinpointed the girl he is allegedly seeing.

The Wissman family has been heavily mentioned in connection with the Duggars over the last several months. Jana Duggar was rumored to be courting Stephen Wissman, but now it looks like she may have been with the family in a chaperone capacity.

It looks like Jeremiah may be interested in Hannah Wissman. She is the younger sister of Stephen, and it would make sense. With his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, getting married back in April, Jeremiah may be ready to move into married life as well.

Counting On fans speculate about Jeremiah and Hannah

On Reddit, a member of the DuggarsSnark board believes that Jeremiah Duggar is dating Hannah Wissman. They said their cousin saw him out in public holding hands with a girl who looked like her. The poster provided a screenshot of the conversation with their family member in the thread as well.

Several of the comments talk about the speculation that has been around for months. After all, when Jedidiah was outed for courting, some said it was Jeremiah in a relationship, not him. No one ever announced Jed’s courtship with Katelyn Nakatsu. In fact, their engagement back in February wasn’t made public, and their wedding was leaked.

Back in February, when the Duggars went down to Texas for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding, Jeremiah was spotted standing close to someone who is believed to be Hannah in a group photo. That really ignited the rumors, but they have since scaled back.

Will this be used as a PR stunt?

As the Duggar family attempts to bounce back after news broke that Josh Duggar was arrested for child pornography, this may be their next public relations move.

Followers and fans were shocked to learn of the latest scandal, and several called for TLC to cancel the show. Some adult Duggar daughters have released statements, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar put up a statement on their blog, but since his arrest, the family has been mostly quiet.

Announcing a courtship and focusing on it could be a beneficial move. However, Jedidiah Duggar chose to be private about his relationship and wedding, and Jeremiah may choose the same. As of now, his courtship with Hannah Wissman has not been confirmed, and with the way things have been happening, it may not occur at all.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.