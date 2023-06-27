Jennifer Lawrence slams Luis Ruelas and Tom Sandoval, declares herself Team Melissa, and dishes more Bravo drama

Bravo super fan Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hold back last night sharing her thoughts on the latest Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama.

Jennifer’s the latest celebrity to speak out on many hot topics surrounding Bravo in the past few months.

The A-list starlet stopped by Watch What Happens Live last night to chat with host Andy Cohen about some of those subjects.

Jennifer followed in the footsteps of Jon Hamm, Amy Schumer, and Kristin Chenoweth, who have all stopped by the clubhouse recently to dish all things Bravo.

Andy wasted no time getting her to answer his and fans’ most burning questions in the Bravoverse.

Scandoval, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and Melissa Gorga were front and center, with Jennifer not hesitating to take sides.

Jennifer Lawrence stans Melissa Gorga not Luis Ruelas

The WHHL host wanted to know where she stands in the feud surrounding Melissa and Teresa Giudice following RHONJ Season 13 reunion.

“Melissa,” she stated without hesitation.

When it comes to Teresa’s husband, Louie, Jennifer did a lot of mocking to explain how she felt about him.

“I think he’s a really, really good influence,” Jennifer said, laughing uncontrollably before adding, “I need his Botox guy.”

Jennifer further went in on Louie after Andy asked her thoughts on Dolores Catania shutting down talk of her son Frankie working for Louie.

“I totally get Dolores wanting to protect her son from this psychopath that clearly has, like, an army of PIs,” the actress spouted.

What does Jennifer Lawrence think of Vanderpum Rules Scandoval?

Last week the No Hard Feelings star showed her disgust for Sandoval when she admitted there wasn’t someone she hated enough in Hollywood to play the disgraced Vanderpump Rules star in a movie.

Jennifer doubled down on that when Andy asked what she would say to Sandoval if he were there. Andy pulled out a cardboard Sandoval for inspiration.

“I cure the day you were born. You have back skin. You have weirdly feminine in a bad way skin, and there’s no amount of spray tan that could ever change the texture of it,” she dished.

The Bravo superfan gave Ariana Madix props for how she handled herself at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She also dragged Raquel Leviss and her last five minutes of the reunion with her Scandoval timeline revelations.

Other Bravo tidbits Jennifer addressed included The Real Housewives of Orange County, which she’s very optimistic about this season. However, Jennifer was confused about the Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador drama.

Jennifer Lawrence declared her support for Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard in her feud with Danielle Olivera, even questioning what happened to Danielle. She was hesitant to spill on whether Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo would go the distance, but she didn’t think Paige wanted to get married.

Wowza, a lot of Bravo dishing from super fan Jennifer!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.