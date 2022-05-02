Jenelle Evans wants to know if she can ‘still keep up’ dance moves, Teen Mom 2 fans weigh in

Jenelle Evans tested out her dancing skills amid her recent weight loss. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans put her dance moves to the test to see if she was able to “still keep up” amid her recent weight loss.

Jenelle is arguably one of the most controversial stars to come out of the Teen Mom franchise. And when it comes to entertaining her fans and critics, she usually doesn’t fall short.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star wanted to determine if she still had the moves when she recorded a TikTok video set to the song WOP by J. Dash featuring Flo Rida.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans tests if she can ‘still keep up’ in new dance video

“Had to see if I can still keep up 💃🏻 #Wop,” Jenelle tagged her latest TikTok video, in which she shook what her mama gave her. Sporting a one-shoulder black sports bra and cut-off denim shorts, Jenelle stood in front of her pool to record the nearly one-minute-long video.

Pairing her outfit with a camo green Adidas hat and yellow slides, Jenelle had no shame and pulled out all the stops to pull off her dance moves for her 2.5 million TikTok followers.

In the comments section, Jenelle received plenty of good and bad feedback, receiving over 50,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

One of Jenelle’s fans commented on her appearance, noting she looked thinner than usual: “looking good. Defo lost weight ❤ x.” Jenelle confirmed her recent weight loss and replied, “Yes I didddd 😁”

Amid her recent health issues, another one of Jenelle’s followers, Instagram model and girlfriend to NBA player Kris Humphries commented, “Glad to see you’re feeling better (:” to which Jenelle replied, “Thank youuuu! 🥰”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

However, one of Jenelle’s dance videos wouldn’t be complete without her critics showing up in the comments.

Critics mock Jenelle Evans’ dance skills

Mocking Jenelle’s video caption, one of her critics penned, “Looks like you can’t keep up.”

“This was painful,” commented another critic, while another said of Jenelle’s dancing abilities, “No rhythm 😭😭😭”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

“Immediately no,” was another response from one of Jenelle’s followers, with another mocking her caption, “[The] answer is no. No you can not [still keep up].”

Jenelle’s video comes on the heels of her recent health issues. Last month, Jenelle spent “all day” in the hospital undergoing testing as she struggled to breathe. After initially revealing a fibromyalgia diagnosis, Jenelle complained about her ailments, surmising she might even have ALS.

It seems that, at least for now, Jenelle’s symptoms are well enough under control for her to continue sharing dance videos with her fans and critics.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.