Jenelle Evans spends ‘all day’ in the hospital, tests positive for antibodies for another disease

Jenelle Evans’ health issues are still plaguing the Teen Mom 2 alum as she recently shared that her symptoms landed her in the hospital.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Jenelle shared an official diagnosis of fibromyalgia with her followers after years of questions and living in pain.

Despite finally being able to put a name to her symptoms, it seems that Jenelle is still suffering, according to her latest Instagram Stories update.

On March 24, Jenelle shared two health updates with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans spent ‘all day’ in the hospital for chest pain

“Was in the hospital all day yesterday for chest pain 😥,” Jenelle wrote. “Please just send prayers. Thanks! I’ll explain later, too much to type 💓”

In another message to her fans via Instagram Stories, Jenelle said that she also tested positive for antibodies for a particular autoimmune disorder.

“New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system,” she wrote. “Usually found in myasthenia gravis.”

According to Hopkins Medicine, “Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

In addition, the condition has no cure and “the disease can strike anyone at any age, but is more frequently seen in young women (age 20 and 30) and men aged 50 and older. A myasthenia gravis crisis can involve difficulty in swallowing or breathing.”

Jenelle’s history of health issues

Jenelle has been called out by her critics on multiple occasions for exaggerating her symptoms and looking to gain sympathy. When accused of being high in social media videos, Jenelle blamed her behavior on anxiety meds which she said she takes for esophageal issues.

Despite her health issues, Jenelle stays active on social media, particularly her YouTube page and TikTok account.

The 30-year-old mom of three recently shared that her haters have been flooding her DMs with hateful comments, sending her into a depression.

“Gotta love when people want to bring up old drama and send everyone to my account flooding my page with hateful comments on TikTok,” Jenelle told her fans. “I’m so exhausted with BS I want peace, love, and supportive friends. Now the depression has kicked in, perfect.”

