Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans shares medical diagnosis after years of pain, searching for answers

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has finally put a name to her myriad of symptoms after struggling with pain for years.

In recent months, Jenelle has opened up to her fans on social media about her multitude of health issues, specifically pain in her neck and spine. She’s also battled mysterious rashes and esophageal spasms.

Now, after seeing another specialist during a recent checkup, Jenelle got a diagnosis: Fibromyalgia. According to The Mayo Clinic, Fibromyalgia is defined as “a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans reveals Fibromyalgia diagnosis

Speaking with E! News, Jenelle revealed, “For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick.”

“My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry,” Jenelle continued. “[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Jenelle said that her life has been disrupted by her disorder because of the lack of energy and sleep and her nearly-constant pain.

“Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches,” the mom of three shared.

Now, Jenelle has a name attached to her symptoms, which can help her better treat the disorder and seek the appropriate medical care.

“I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot,” the 30-year-old former reality TV star said. “I never knew what Fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me.”

One factor that Jenelle intends to change about her life now that she has an official diagnosis is her diet.

“I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition,” Jenelle said, adding that her husband, David Eason, has been “super supportive” throughout her ordeal.

Jenelle’s message to her kids amid her diagnosis: ‘Please have patience’

When it comes to Jenelle’s three kids — Jace, 12, Kaiser, 7, and Ensley, 5 — Jenelle wants to send a positive message to them and let them know that she can still push through her bad days and live a normal life despite her diagnosis.

Jenelle added, “I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with Fibromyalgia. Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days.”

“I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don’t have to worry,” she added. “Some days won’t be good, but I’ll get through it.”

Jenelle first announced she had a diagnosis on Thursday, telling her Instagram followers in a Story slide, “i have a diagnosis 💗”

Despite sounding hopeful during her interview with E! News, Jenelle had a different outlook when she told her Instagram followers, “I’m still so sad. Even tho I have a diagnosis… still doesn’t explain my neck cracking, double vision, and throat pain. I feel so hopeless.”

