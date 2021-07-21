Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright weigh in on missing Vanderpump Rules

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright seem to feel differently about leaving the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules just wrapped filming. And while fans are thrilled to know that the hit Bravo show will be returning after a prolonged hiatus, many are interested to see what happens when several familiar faces don’t return.

2020 was an eventful year. It saw the exit of major Vanderpump Rules personalities after controversy pushed for a shakeup.

Among the stars who got the ax were OG Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Fans were shocked when news dropped that the pair wouldn’t be signing back on for the upcoming season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It has turned into a bittersweet experience for the couple as well. While Jax has indicated that he was ready to step away from the show and move onto other ventures, not being involved in filming meant that many monumental moments haven’t been documented in the process — including the birth of their son, Cruz.

Brittany says she experiences FOMO but appreciates not having to leave Cruz

During a recent interview with DailyPop, Jax and Brittany opened up about if they have experienced FOMO (fear of missing out) watching their friends and former co-stars film for Season 9 without them.

Brittany shared that what is really hard is knowing that their son’s birth wasn’t going to be seen by fans in ways that other special moments have been.

“I know. It is kinda crazy that this is such a huge milestone and it’s not on camera,” she said. “Cuz, like, our wedding was and, you know, Jax has been on there [Vanderpump Rules] for like ten years. So, it is kind of crazy.”

She continued, “You know, I do have FOMO if I see, like, pictures of everybody together and stuff. But at the same time, I don’t have to leave my baby to go film and stuff…it’s kind of sad at times.”

Jax doesn’t feel the same way, says ‘I’ve passed that’

Although Brittany admitted she missed filming the show, Jax had a completely different take and doubled down on his happiness following their Vanderpump Rules exit.

“For me, no. I’m not sad at all. I’m happy as can be,” he confessed before backtracking to clarify that he’s still open to filming, just not with Vanderpump Rules.

“Now, that I took too far because I would love to film this, but not with that show. I would love to do it on my own,” he continued. “I’ve passed that [the show]. I would love to film our lives and see how we are now, but as far as, like, that part of it? No, no I don’t miss that at all. It was – it was a blessing.”

It remains unclear just where Jax and Brittany will be heading next. But, Jax has been adamant that just because fans won’t see them on Vanderpump Rules anymore doesn’t mean that they’re done with reality television.

Thankfully, until their next venture is revealed, fans can keep up with the couple on social media.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.