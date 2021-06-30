Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrate second wedding anniversary

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrate two years of marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have another occasion worth celebrating. The couple, who wed on June 29, 2019, celebrated their second wedding anniversary today.

Brittany and Jax have been through a lot in the last year. In late 2020, they shocked fans when they announced that they would be leaving Vanderpump Rules. And if that wasn’t a big enough change, the couple also expanded their family during the Vanderpump baby boom when they welcomed their son, Cruz, in April.

As a new family of three, Brittany and Jax have plenty to look forward to. In an intimate post on her Instagram, Brittany took a moment to share her feelings about the last two years and the love the couple has shared.

Brittany celebrates second wedding anniversary to Jax with sweet Instagram post

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared two pictures from her wedding to Jax. In the first snap, Jax lovingly glances at Brittany whose long veil trails behind her as the couple stands in front of a portion of their venue — The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

The second shot shows Brittany and Jax dancing down the aisle after being pronounced man and wife. Brittany adorably thrusts her bouquet in the air as their wedding guests look on.

Fans will recall Brittany and Jax’s wedding that was documented in Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. After plenty of drama, including a cheating scandal, the couple finally made it to their wedding day where friends and family gathered to celebrate.

In her caption, Brittany quoted You’re Still the One by Shania Twain, writing in part, “‘I’m glad we didn’t listen, look at what we would be missing. They said, I bet they’ll never make it, but just look at us holding on. We’re still together, still going strong. You’re still the one.'”

She continued, “Happy 2 year anniversary honey! Love you and our little family more than anything in the world. ‘I’m so glad we made it, look how far we’ve come my baby.'”

Jax shares wedding memories, wishes his ‘beautiful bride’ a happy anniversary

Over on Jax’s Instagram, he shared a series of wedding pictures to his Stories showcasing how glowing Brittany was on that day, along with sharing his appreciation for all the groomsmen who stood beside him.

“2 years have just flown by,” he wrote. “I couldn’t ask for better friends. Love you guys.”

Jax then shared a picture of Brittany standing to reach her wedding dress that was hanging elegantly from the wall.

“My beautiful bride. Happy 2 years my love,” he wrote on the slide.

And lastly, Jax shared a picture of Brittany walking out of the castle on her dad’s arm as she heads to see Jax to make their vows.

“Happy 2 years to my beautiful bride,” he commented.

The couple may have seen their fair share of trying times, but their dedication to each other and their growing family is evident. Although they won’t be making a return for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, they’ve promised fans that they aren’t planning on going anywhere.

Until fans and followers learn what the couple’s next move will be, they’ll just have to stay updated via their social media accounts.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.