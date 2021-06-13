Is Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor joining Celebrity Big Brother in Australia? Here’s what we know

Is Jax Taylor set to join a reality show down under in Australia? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

The rumor mill is spinning with whispers that former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor might be moving on to his next reality television adventure.

Since announcing his exit, along with his wife Brittany Cartwright, Jax has continually hinted that it wouldn’t be the last fans would see of them. And it seems he may have accidentally revealed what the next move will be.

Over on his Instagram, it was noticed that Jax has started following another well known reality television show, and if the rumors are true, Jax will be taking his reality television talents international.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is Jax headed down under?

According to Jax’s Instagram, he recently began following Big Brother Australia. The hit reality show is currently casting for Big Brother VIP – which features an all celebrity lineup. Fans have been questioning who they might cast, and if Jax is among the selected, it would mean international talent would be in the running.

Jax hasn’t confirmed if the rumors are true, and it’s likely it won’t be announced quite yet.

However, an insider also recently provided insight to Now to Love about other celebrities who may be considered for the show, and it seems casting producers are looking for specific personalities.

“It’s a competition based reality show and more about the challenges, so don’t expect to see noisy personality types who bring drama for the sake of drama,” the insider shared.

They continued to explain that The Seven Network, which will air the show, is “keen on getting real celebrities with real credibility.”

So, although Jax and his time with Vanderpump Rules left fans polarized based on his behavior, he may make a great competitor on the show.

Jax was ready to leave Vanderpump Rules but isn’t ready to say goodbye to reality television altogether

Now that his Vanderpump Rules chapter has come to an end, Jax and Brittany are focusing on what comes next for the two of them. Shortly after announcing that they wouldn’t be returning for Season 9 of the show, a source close to Jax and Brittany chatted with E! News and revealed that the couple had other ventures in the works.

“Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on their new phase of life becoming parents,” the source shared. “We will definitely be seeing them return.”

Additionally, back in December, a fan commented on Jax’s post to tell him that fans wanted to see more of their growing family since the couple was expecting their son at the time.

Jax’s response hinted that there were possible projects in the works.

“Just you wait and see,” he said.

And that’s what fans will have to do. For the time being, both Jax and Brittany are keeping fans updated on their social media accounts when it comes to all things parenthood since welcoming son, Cruz, back in April.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.