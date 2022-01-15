Jason Duggar shares ‘snow day’ at the big house

Jason Duggar shares the snow in Arkansas and what the big house looks like. Pic credit: TLC

It’s a snowy day in Arkansas, and Jason Duggar shares it with his followers.

The Counting On star took to social media to share a video of what the snow looks like on the Duggar property, including the outside of the big house.

Snow isn’t an uncommon occurrence where the Duggars live in NWA, but they’ve been having a relatively warm January, so it was a surprise for Jason. Joy-Anna Duggar even talked about the unusually warm weather in a recent video she shared of her family spending time at the park earlier this month.

Jason Duggar shares ‘snow day’ video

In the video Jason Duggar shared to Instagram, he gave viewers a glance at what the big house looks like with snow all around it. His footprints were visible from where he walked out the front door.

He took followers back inside to show off what it looked like from the inside, including a cup of coffee he had sitting there.

None of Jason’s siblings or his parents appeared in the video. It seemed as if the hustle and bustle of the big house was quiet.

On her Instagram story, Jana Duggar shared a video of her driving in the snow. It revealed the temperature was 26 degrees, and the road was snow-covered.

Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

What has Jason Duggar been up to?

Jason Duggar is one who has kept up posting on social media. He hasn’t disappeared for weeks, as some of his siblings have.

Recently, he spent time in Texas with his brother James Duggar, as they visited their younger brother Justin Duggar and his in-laws, the Spiveys.

Also, Jason has been helping his big sister, Jessa Duggar, work on a house she and Ben Seewald bought. In the video she shared, Jason was heard detailing some of the improvements that were being made. He did a lot of the work himself, as home remodeling is the business he runs.

He still lives at home in the big house, as Jason is one of the only unmarried adult Duggar siblings. He is close to his big sister, Jana Duggar, and spends a lot of time with her. He and James even stuck up for her when the news of her legal woes broke.

Social media seems to be something Jason Duggar enjoys, and followers interact with him a lot.