Janelle Pierzina says she has COVID-19, Big Brother legend reveals symptoms

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother 22 just alluded to receiving a COVID-19 positive diagnosis on social media.

The four-time veteran of Big Brother took a moment to share some symptoms that she says she is going through while also working some humor into the situation.

Janelle also seemed to be hinting at the enjoyment she was having by being able to self-isolate.

“I think one of symptoms of Covid is extreme bitchiness/irritability. Other than that I’m feeling great! Thank goodness I don’t have to be around people right now. Self isolating has always been my thing so I’ll be fine [sic],” Janelle wrote on a Twitter post.

Almost immediately after posting her note on social media, many, many fans and followers have stopped by to leave well-wishes for her.

Hopefully, we get an update on her condition soon, but it sounds like she is taking everything in stride.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.