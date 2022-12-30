James Huling from Big Brother 17 shared his weight-loss journey as he got back in shape

James Huling reveals his weight-loss journey. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Big Brother alum James Huling was first introduced to fans of the show as a member of the BB17 cast back in Summer 2015.

Steve Moses was the BB17 winner, with Liz Nolan finishing as the runner-up, and professional poker player Vanessa Rousso coming in third.

After winning America’s Favorite Houseguest and finishing in seventh place on BB17, James was brought back to be a part of the BB18 cast the following summer.

On Big Brother 18, James was involved in a showmance with Natalie Negrotti, but the couple didn’t end up staying together once they made it to the real world.

James would finish in third place on BB18, with Nicole Franzel becoming the winner and Paul Abrahamian finishing as the runner-up.

Since his time on the show, James has been really active on social media, and now he has shared a story about putting himself back in the gym to shed weight and get in shape.

James Huling is looking good

In a new Instagram video that James has shared (which was also posted on TikTok), James stated that heartbreak got him back in the gym. He then relayed the story of skipping beer, holding himself accountable, and taking part in a lot of late-night gym sessions.

James ended the video by stating that after he reached 156 pounds, he is now down to 137 pounds. He also shared some before and after pictures to show how far he has come.

To see James playing as part of the BB17 and BB18 casts, fans can stream those seasons using Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.