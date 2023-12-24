Jag Bains teams up with Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss to help Adopt a Family program

Jag Bains and his brother got some help giving back from recent Amazing Race champions.

Helping out the Adopt a Family program in his community of Omak, Washington, the Big Brother 25 winner enlisted some new friends to help the great cause.

Jag has made fast friends with many people from reality television following his time in the Big Brother house.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss met while playing BB23. They struck up a showmance in the jury house and are still going strong.

Derek and Claire also won a season of The Amazing Race, putting their ability to work as a duo on full display. They got that chance again with Jag this weekend.

Jag has been busy lately, recently hanging out with the Reindeer Games cast and then the Survivor 45 finalists. But he still took some time to give back.

Jag Bains and his brother adopt a family

“What’s up, everybody! Today we are doing the Adopt a Family program for kids in Omak! We’re going to be buying their Christmas present wish list. So come with us as we find everything for them!” Jag says in a new Instagram post.

“And he brought his checkbook!” Derek Xiao says as he pops up in the frame.

The video then features Jag, his brother, Derek, and Claire Rehfuss while they fill out the Christmas lists for a family. The video takes the quartet through Target as they fulfill the lists.

Lots of dinosaurs and crayons made their way into the cart.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024.